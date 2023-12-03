Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: In a neck and neck fight in Jubilee Hills assembly seat of Telangana, Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin is now trailing behind Maganti Gopinath, as per the trends at 02:00 PM.
As per the ECI data, Azharuddin is trailing behind sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath by 1,648 votes after 10th round of counting in Jubilee Hills.
Overall however the Congress is well ahead of the ruling BRS leading on 63 seats.
11:15 AM Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin who was earlier trailing from Jubilee Hills assembly seat of Telangana, is now ahead of his AIMIM, BRS and other rivals.
As per the 5th round of counting at 11:15 AM, Azharuddin is leading by 1,092 votes.
Azharuddin has so far got a total of 12,493 votes as against his nearest rival of BRS who has got 11,401 votes after 5th round of counting.
10:00 AM: Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin is trailing in Jubilee Hills assembly seat of Telangana where counting of votes is still underway as per the trends at 10:00 am.
Elsewhere in the state, the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi is leading on 07 seats in Telangana where counting of votes to elect new assmebly started today morning.
The AIMIM candidates including Akbaruddin Owaisi are contesting in 09 assmebly constituencies of Telangana.
As per the trends at 09:15 AM, the AIMIM candidates are ahead on 07 seats.
In a remarkable come back, the Congress - which had just 19 seats in the last Telangana assembly, is leading in 60 seats after the initial rounds of votes, according to trends at 09:00 am.
The ruling BRS is leading on 33 seats whereas BJP is ahead on 05 seats and others on 07.
Counting of votes in Telangana began today at 08:00 am. The final results are expected by today afternoon.
02:30 AM: Counting of votes for the 2023 Assembly Election in Telangana (Telangana Vidhansabha Chunav 2023) is set to start today i.e. Sunday December 03, 2023 at 08:00 AM, the Election Commission of India said.
The process will start with counting of the Postal Ballots. After the postal votes, counting of votes registered in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start.
The Election Commission officials have made elaborate arrangements for smooth and transparent counting. Additional deployment of security personnel has also been made by the state police department on all places where counting of votes will take place.
Polling for the all the 119 seats of the Telangana Assembly, also called as Telangana Vidhan Sabha, was held in Single Phase on November 30, 2023.
The state’s overall polling percentage was a record 71.34% in the 2023 state assembly polls, down from 73.37% in 2018.
The straight fight in Telangana is between the ruling BRS and Congress, though BJP, Asauddin Owaisi's AIMIM and other parties too are in fray.
According to the Election Commission, polling in Telangana took place at 35,655 polling stations from 7 AM till 5 PM Thursday. The polling came to an end by 4 PM at 13 left wing extremism affected constituencies.
Among the important candidates who are in the fray include, BRS Chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS Working President Taraka Ramarao, BJP Lok Sabha members B Sanjay Kumar, Soyam Bapurao and Arvind Kumar, Congress Lok Sabha Members Revanth Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, MIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ex-Cricketer Mohd Azharuddin and over 100 sitting MLAs who are seeking re-election for the 3rd Assembly of the Telangana State.
In 2018 elections, BRS came to power in Telangana winning 88 of the total of 119 seats against 19 won by the Congress. AIMIM won 07 seats whereas the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) finished winning just 01 seat.
Stakes are high in Telangana for the ruling BRS as the Exit Polls are predicting Congress victory in the 2023 state polls.
All eyes are also on Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. The party has unannounced alliance with BRS. AIMIM and BRS are trying to expand at national level. Any damage in the 2023 state polls can damage their national asiprations.
