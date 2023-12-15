Thinner, lighter than ever ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED unveiled

[All-New Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) Image provided by ASUS.]
Taipei (Taiwan): ASUS Thursday December 13, 2023 unveiled the all-new Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), a premium ultraportable laptop said to be thinner and lighter weighing just 1.2 kg with a 14.9 mm profile.
“The sleek Zenbook 14 OLED is the ultimate Intel Evo Edition ultraportable laptop that takes sophistication to a whole new level”, ASUS said.
The laptop comes with the enhanced, extended-life 75Wh battery, and is powered by the top-tier Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Intel Arc graphics1.
It provides seamless connectivity via all the essential I/O ports — including two Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) and a 3.5 mm audio jack.
ASUS on Thursday also unpacked AI-ready ExpertBook B5 powered by Intel Ultra Core CPU and upgraded the ExpertBook B3 line-up.
"An immersive audiovisual experience is provided by the vivid 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz touchscreen and powerful new super-linear speakers, and the user-friendly design incorporates convenient face login, an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter for privacy, and a new quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard", the company said.
"The new design offers improved sustainability with the extensive use of recycled materials for the laptop and its packaging, and US military-grade durability testing maximizes the device's service life" ASUS added.
Zenbook 14 OLED is an Intel Evo Edition laptop that features top-tier AI-powered Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in Intel Arc graphics.
Intel Core Ultra processors include a dedicated engine to help unlock AI experiences, deliver the next level in immersive graphics, and enable high-performance low-power processing, so users can work, game and create while enjoying long battery life.
The powerful CPU combines with the laptop's ultrafast up to 1 TB SSD storage, 32 GB RAM and WiFi 6E (802.11ax), this means that users will wait less and be able work faster, wherever they are.
"The ultra-vivid 3K (2880x1800) ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz display makes every moment incredible, with its up to 600-nit brightness, web-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, and 87% screen-to-body ratio. And adaptive sync automatically adjusts the refresh rate for always-smooth visuals", ASUS said.
