The incident of rape and parading of two Kuki women in Manipur is outrageous and barbaric to say the least. We dont have the word to describe as what has happened to this beautiful state. For the last three months, the state is suffering from violence which has been deliberately encouraged by those in power. Why is Manipur burning and why our Prime Minister and Home Minister no time to speak about these horrific incidents.
Manipur is what India could be tomorrow. It is an attempt to change the demographic profile of the state. It is an attempt to intrude in the tribal domain. You use the courts and government to push new communities into the Scheduled Tribe list just because you feel how tribal are enjoying their land and forest. Now, the violence against Kukis is purely a majoritarian violence which is trying to teach the Kuki minority a lesson. How this was allowed to continue for such a long period. Even when there are central forces, army and yet things remain unabated.
The Vishwguru was upset when Manipur was being discussed in European Parliament terming it as ‘internal’ matter. One does not know what is internal and external when you keep quiet as the state was burning.
Manipur and its crisis is the absolute failure of the Central leadership including the all powerful Prime Minister and Home Minister. They can make and unmake a government. What stops them of putting the state of Manipur under the President Rule and allow an impartial administration.
We hope our Parliament will discuss this issue in all seriousness. There is no need to bring the issues of what happened in 1947 or 1984 or 1992 or 2002. Deal the current crisis which has no justification. Dont try to justify a horrific mistake of Manipur.
As a citizen of India, I appeal all our Manipur brothers and sisters to please stop this madness. You will gain nothing by victimising and criminalising your neighbors. The politicians in Delhi have created this crisis deliberately for their own ‘land’ agenda. This is basically an attempt to gain entry in the tribal land so that big corporate can enter the state and exploit its vast natural resources.
Please understand the strategy. This Hindu Muslim, Hindu Christian divide is basically meant to help the corporate exploit the natural resources. If there is a crisis between the two, let them discuss. Don’t allow your ethnic interests dominating humanitarian concern. Humiliating and insulting any human being in public is simply outrageous and shameful.
As a citizen of the country, I feel ashamed of such things which are becoming norms of the day. Things which are being justified through fakenews paddlers. Where this country is going ? Surely, the current crisis is not without those who enjoy their power by pushing one community against other. It is time for all of us to understand this. Never has this happened in the history of India where those in power kept criminal silence on the issue while having luxurious time for every other thing then resolving a crisis or even appealing the people of the state to remain calm and work together.
Manipur is the crisis of governance. It shows how majoritarianism will ultimately destroy India. People of India will have to understand that there is violence and humiliation of fellow countrymen will not take us towards any solution. The answer lies of walking together and understanding the agenda of those who have gained maximum politically by creating such crisis. Stop this madness. Dismiss Manipur government and install an inclusive government which has confidence of all the people of the state.
