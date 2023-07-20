BCECE UGEAC Choice Filling 2023 Underway, Last Date July 24

UGEAC 2023 Choice Filling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started on its official website bcece.admissions.nic.in Online Registration and Choice Filling for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2023.
Candidates should note that UGEAC Choice Filling started on July 18, 2023. The last date of registration and choice filling is July 24, 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on "Registration and Choice Filling for UGEAC 2023".
3. Log-in using UGEAC ID and Password or JEE Main Application No.
4. Enter your date of birth and Security Code.
5. Click on SUbmit Button to complete Choice Filling.
Candidates should note that last date of Choice Filling for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2023 on the website is July 24, 2023.
Candidates participating in UGEAC 2023 Counselling should also note that Round 1 Seat Allotment will be released on July 30, 2023.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had on July 12, 2023 UGEAC 2023 Rank Card and Merit List.
The BCECE was supposed to start the UGEAC Choice Filling from July 15, 2023. The process however was delayed due to some technical reasons.
The Bihar Englineering Counselling Board had had earlier also released Seat Matrix for UGEAC 2023.
1. Publication of UGEAC Merit List on Board's Web: July 12, 2023
2. Starting date of UGEAC Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: July 18, 2023
4. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for Seat Allotment and locking: July 24, 2023
4. 1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: July 30, 2023
5. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (1st Round): July 30 to August 2, 2023
6. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): July 31 to August 2, 2023
7. 2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: August 9, 2023
8. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (2nd Round) : August 9 to 12, 2023
9. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): August 10 to 12, 2023
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.
Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
