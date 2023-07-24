Brutal and Terrible: US on Manipur naked parade, gang-rape incident

[Opposition parties holding a join protest against Manipur violence outside the Indian parliament Monday.]
Washington: The United States Sunday expressed deep concern, while condemning the naked parade and later gang-rape of two tribal women in Manipur.
According to the new agency Reuters, a US State Department spokesperson said that the incident was “brutal” and “terrible”.
The United States also conveyed its sympathies to the survivors, the spokesperson added, according to Reuters.
The incident that sparked nationwide outrage happened about two months ago. It was however reported only after a video surfaced on the social media on July 19, 2023.
In the video, two naked women from the minority Kuki community are seen being dragged to a nearby field where they were later gang-raped.
One of the victims was wife of Kargil war veteran.
Police have identified about 12 people and have so far arrested six including the main accused who has been identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei.
More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, according to PTI.
Christian community leaders have claimed that hundred of Churches have been damaged or torched in the violence.
The ethnic violence on Manipur has also been slammed and condemned by the European Parliament that directly blamed the ruling BJP for the unrest.
The BJP leaders have earlier been seen in celebrating and garlanding the rapists and molesters hailing from Gujarat.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.