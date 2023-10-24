Dave Chappelle accuses U.S. of aiding slaughter of innocent civilians in Gaza

[At least 5,140 Palestinians, majority of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the death toll in the attack by Hamas stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel on the 18th day of the ongoing conflict.]
Boston: American Actor and Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle during a live show accused the United States of aiding the massacre of civilians in Gaza, at the same time slamming Israel for seeking the American aid to bomb innocents.
Dave Chappelle’s remarks during the live show sparked chants of “Free Palestine” from the audience and a counter sloganeering by some Israeli supporters.
In the melee that followed some audiences decided to leave the venue.
The Young Turks, the popular news show hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, quoting those present at the show reported that in the show at TD Garden Thursday, Chappelle first condemned the Oct 7 Hamas attack, but criticized what he said were war crimes in Gaza.
He then accused the U.S. of aiding the slaughter of innocent civilians in the territory.
“I want to address what’s going on in Palestine and Israel. What happened on Oct 7 wasn’t right but also what’s going on isn’t right and just”, Dave Chappelle said at the fag end of the show in front of the full house that had over 22,000 people in attendance, according to an eyewitness.
“You can’t kill innocent civilians like that and the whole world sits silently and watches”, he said.
When someone from the audience shouted at Dave Chappelle, he hit back saying:
“You don’t take tens of billions from my country to go kill innocent women and children, and come and tell me to shut up.”
Chappelle also slammed the Zionist regime in Israel for blocking Palestinians and asking the United States for aid.
“Don’t come begging for money from my country and then go drop bombs on children and cut off innocent people’s water and electricity”, Dave Chappelle has been quoted as saying by those present in the show according to The Young Turks.
Dave Chappelle is not alone who is concerned about the civilians killings in Gaza. Days ago, more than 70 Hollywood actors had appealed the U.S. President, Joe Biden, to announce immediate ceasefire in Palestine and save innocent lives.
Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian rallies and protest against the far right Zionist government in Israel continue to swell in different parts of the world, with a huge number of Jews also joining to condemn what they called “genocide against Palestinians” and their “massacre”.
Also at the fore front demanding peace and ceasefire in Gaza is Pope Francis. The Pope on Sunday October 22, 2023 called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel 4th time since October 07.
On the other hand, the United States and its allies mainly United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, ignoring the anger against its blind support for the Zionists ruling the Palestinian occupied territories, are opposing the ceasefire and restoration of peace.
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas meanwhile released two more hostages Monday October 23, 2023 in what it called “on humanitarian ground”. Hamas released two Israeli women three days after it released two American citizens – mother and daughter, taken hostages during it Operation Al Aqsa Flood launched on October 07, 2023.
Hamas had earlier demanded the release of the Palestinians languishing in the Israeli jails in exchange of the hostages, about 220 according to Benjamin Netanyahu government, now under its custody.
