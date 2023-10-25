For a generation, hope has been lost: Wennesland on The Palestinian Question at UNSC

New York: Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tuesday October 24, 2023 while pointing out that “hope has been lost for a whole generation”, called for a political solution to end the Palestine and Israel conflict.
“The unresolved conflict and continued occupation shape the reality of every Israeli and every Palestinian. For 15 years, the Palestinian population has been living under militant rule and a strict closure regime, as the Palestinian divide hardened”, Wennesland said while briefing the UN Security Council Tuesday.
“For a generation, hope has been lost and despair has prevailed for those who see prospects for a more peaceful future pulling still further away”, he said while participating in the UNSC open debate on “The Palestinian Question”.
“Only a political solution will move us forward”, the Norwegian Diplomat appointed as UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process said.
“The steps we take to address this crisis must be implemented in a way that ultimately advances a negotiated peace that fulfils the legitimate national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis – the long-held vision of two-States, in line with UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements”, he said.
“The unresolved conflict and continued occupation shape the reality of every Israeli and every Palestinian. For 15 years, the Palestinian population has been living under militant rule and a strict closure regime, as the Palestinian divide hardened”, Wennesland said while briefing the UN Security Council Tuesday.
“For a generation, hope has been lost and despair has prevailed for those who see prospects for a more peaceful future pulling still further away”, he said while participating in the UNSC open debate on “The Palestinian Question”.
“Only a political solution will move us forward”, the Norwegian Diplomat appointed as UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process said.
“The steps we take to address this crisis must be implemented in a way that ultimately advances a negotiated peace that fulfils the legitimate national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis – the long-held vision of two-States, in line with UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements”, he said.
Tor Wennesland also presented in front of the UNSC the devastation seen in Israel following the Hamas attack on October 07, 2023 and called for immediate release of the hostages.
“Testimony and evidence emerging from that tragic day reveal a sickening killing spree, designed to terrorize, with appalling scenes of brutality, massacres and hostage-taking, including against infants and young children. In all, Hamas and other Palestinian militant-groups killed over 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals – the bloodiest attack in Israel’s history”, he said.
“Testimony and evidence emerging from that tragic day reveal a sickening killing spree, designed to terrorize, with appalling scenes of brutality, massacres and hostage-taking, including against infants and young children. In all, Hamas and other Palestinian militant-groups killed over 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals – the bloodiest attack in Israel’s history”, he said.
Equally devastating is the scene in Gaza in the wake of the Israeli response in Gaza. There is an urgent need for immediate ceasefire in the region, he said.
“The airstrikes have been devastating and resulted in a staggering number of Palestinian fatalities, a vast number of whom are civilians”, Wennesland said.
“Thus far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza has reported over 5,000 Palestinians killed, including over 1,100 women, 2,000 children as well as journalists, medical workers and first responders, with more than 15,000 injured”, he said.
“Authorities estimate that hundreds more lay dead or injured under the rubble as rescue efforts languish amid continuous airstrikes. Over 1 million Palestinians have been displaced”, Wennesland said.
“The level of physical destruction has left entire neighborhoods in rubble and critical infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged. Schools, including UNRWA schools, and hospitals -- many sheltering displaced Palestinians -- have been hit. Displacement levels are unprecedented”, he said.
“The airstrikes have been devastating and resulted in a staggering number of Palestinian fatalities, a vast number of whom are civilians”, Wennesland said.
“Thus far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza has reported over 5,000 Palestinians killed, including over 1,100 women, 2,000 children as well as journalists, medical workers and first responders, with more than 15,000 injured”, he said.
“Authorities estimate that hundreds more lay dead or injured under the rubble as rescue efforts languish amid continuous airstrikes. Over 1 million Palestinians have been displaced”, Wennesland said.
“The level of physical destruction has left entire neighborhoods in rubble and critical infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged. Schools, including UNRWA schools, and hospitals -- many sheltering displaced Palestinians -- have been hit. Displacement levels are unprecedented”, he said.
Wennesland also explained the escalating attacks on the Palestinians in West Bank after Hamas attack on October 07, 2023.
“Violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem – already at worrying levels – has increased since the outbreak of war. Israeli authorities have imposed widespread movement restrictions and conducted extensive arrests”, he said.
“High numbers of daily clashes and armed exchanges between Palestinians and Israeli security forces and settlers have been recorded, as well as settler-related violence and Palestinian attacks against Israelis”, he said.
“Since 7 October, 93 Palestinians, including 27 children, have been killed by ISF or settlers, and one Israeli security personnel was killed in an armed exchange. Large demonstrationsin solidarity with the Gaza population took place in cities across the West Bank, with some leading to confrontations with Palestinian Security Forces”, he said.
“Violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem – already at worrying levels – has increased since the outbreak of war. Israeli authorities have imposed widespread movement restrictions and conducted extensive arrests”, he said.
“High numbers of daily clashes and armed exchanges between Palestinians and Israeli security forces and settlers have been recorded, as well as settler-related violence and Palestinian attacks against Israelis”, he said.
“Since 7 October, 93 Palestinians, including 27 children, have been killed by ISF or settlers, and one Israeli security personnel was killed in an armed exchange. Large demonstrationsin solidarity with the Gaza population took place in cities across the West Bank, with some leading to confrontations with Palestinian Security Forces”, he said.
Lynn Hastings, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, while briefing the UN Security Council said, “violence is at historically high levels on both sides.”
In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 1.4 million displaced people, nearly 600,000 of them are sheltering in UNRWA facilities “in increasingly dire conditions”, she said.
The average number of internally displaced people has reached more than two and one half times the capacity.
“There is nowhere to seek refuge in Gaza. When it comes to decisions on whether and where to flee, civilians are damned if they do and damned if they don’t”, she said.
“There is nowhere to seek refuge in Gaza. When it comes to decisions on whether and where to flee, civilians are damned if they do and damned if they don’t”, she said.
She noted that displaced families are reportedly returning to north Gaza because they cannot meet their basic needs including safety in the south.
According to the Gaza Ministry of Housing, at least 42 per cent of all housing units in the Gaza Strip have been either destroyed or damaged since 7 October, calling into question the ability of people to return to their homes.
“Gaza remains under a full electricity blackout. Hospitals are on the brink of collapse. Doctors are forced to operate without anaesthesia. Since 7 October, 16 health workers in Gaza have reportedly been killed and 30 injured while on duty”, Lynn Hastings said.
“Gaza remains under a full electricity blackout. Hospitals are on the brink of collapse. Doctors are forced to operate without anaesthesia. Since 7 October, 16 health workers in Gaza have reportedly been killed and 30 injured while on duty”, Lynn Hastings said.
Opening the UNSC open debate, UN Secretary-General António Guterres had slammed the Zionist regime in Israel for violating all international humanitarian laws in Gaza in its response to Hamas attack.
In his address to the UNSC, the UN Chief admitted that Palestinians are suffering since last 56 years but this cannot justify Hamas attack on civilians. Likewise, Hamas attack cannot be a justification for the Israelis to bombard and kill civilians in Gaza or West Bank.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.