Qualcomm unpacks AI based Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 - What's new

San Francisco: Leading Chip manufacturer Qualcomm Wednesday October 25, 2023 unpacked its first generative AI-based mobile platform - Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which will be adopted for flagship devices by global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and smartphone brands.
Qualcomm's much anticipated chipset billed as "a true titan of on-device intelligence, premium-tier performance, and power efficiency" was launched at "Snapdragon Summit".
Leading computer brands to incorporate Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 include Asus, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Redmi, RedMagic, Sony, vivo, ZTE, and others.
Flagship Android devices powered by the latest processor are expected to be available in the coming weeks, Qualcomm Technologies
said.
"Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 infuses high-performance AI across the entire system to deliver premium-level performance and extraordinary experiences to consumers", Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm, said in a statement.
"Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 infuses high-performance AI across the entire system to deliver premium-level performance and extraordinary experiences to consumers", Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm, said in a statement.
"This platform unlocks a new era of generative AI enabling users to generate unique content, help with productivity, and other breakthrough use cases," he added.
CPU: Octa-core, Kryo CPU; CPU Cores: 1x 3.3GHz (Cortex-X4), 3x 3.2GHz (Cortex-A720), 2x 3.0GHz (Cortex-A720), 2x 2.3GHz (Cortex-A520); Process Technology: TSMC's 4nm process
According to the company, this platform delivers industry-leading AI, chart-topping camera capabilities, console-defying gaming, and studio-quality audio -- all backed by the world's fastest connectivity.
"Each year, we set out to design leading features and technologies that will power our latest Snapdragon 8-series mobile platform and the next generation of flagship Android devices. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 delivers," Patrick said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.