Sunita Williams’ return to Earth delayed by another month

Wednesday December 18, 2024

Washington: The return journey of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from space to Earth has been delayed by another month, American space agency NASA said.

Indian American Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were part of the first-ever crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner capsule.

They went to space on June 05, 2024 and remained on the International Space Station (ISS) since then.

As per the original schedule, their return journey to Earth was on June 14, 2024. They however got stuck in the space due to some technical reasons, completing six-month stay in space in the ongoing month of December.

NASA had earlier reported that Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore - known as the stuck astronauts, will return to Earth in February 2025 .

As per the latest update about the two struck astronauts, NASA however said the duo will have to remain in space for another month and could return to Earth only in March 2025 – after a stay of nine months in space.

"The next crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS), SpaceX's Crew-10, has been delayed to no earlier than late March 2025", NASA said in a statement released Tuesday December 17.

"Crew-10 was originally slated to fly in February, but it has been pushed back to allow time for SpaceX to complete work on a brand-new Crew Dragon spacecraft for the mission", the American space agency said.

