Zionist State of Israel Reneges on Ceasefire Agreement

Thursday April 3, 2025 8:30 PM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

Zionist State's Stalling in Negotiation

After the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood , negotiations for a ceasefire were held between Hamas and the Zionist state of Israel, mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. It was agreed that the ceasefire would consist of three phases. The implementation of the first phase began on 19th January 2025 . This phase was set to conclude on 1st March, and negotiations for the second phase should have begun before that. However, the Zionist state started stalling the negotiations.

Throughout the first phase, Hamas fully adhered to the agreement and continued to release hostages in accordance with the deal, handing them over to Red Crescent workers, who ensured their safe transfer to Israel.

Despite the occupation state’s destruction of Gaza and acts of genocide during the war, the spirit of the people of Gaza and the members of Hamas remained unshaken. Before handing over the hostages, Hamas would set up a formal stage, bring the hostages forward, complete the paperwork with full dignity, and then transfer them to Red Crescent officials.

During the first phase of the ceasefire, the Israeli government repeatedly acted provocatively and violated the ceasefire agreement in the ways that, had Hamas responded, the agreement would have collapsed. However, Hamas demonstrated its commitment to honouring the agreement.

Throughout the ceasefire period, the occupation forces carried out sporadic bombings multiple times. Then, the Zionist state began demanding the unconditional release of all Israeli hostages. As negotiations for the second phase approached, the Israeli government started imposing unreasonable conditions on Hamas.

One of the key terms of the agreement was the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, but the Zionist state obstructed this process and began imposing restrictions on aid deliveries. In the first week of March, officials from the World Food Programme warned that if these restrictions continued, Gaza’s food supplies would be depleted within two weeks.

Hamas' Response

Throughout this period, Hamas maintained a positive stance, enduring the Zionist state's violations of the agreement. In an effort to build further trust, former U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler requested Hamas to release an Israeli-American citizen, Aiden Alexander, who was in its custody, along with the remains of four other American citizens. Hamas agreed to this request. In exchange, 400 Palestinian prisoners were supposed to be released from Israeli custody. However, the Zionist state refused to honour the deal.

The U.S. Secretary of State criticized the agreed-upon exchange formula, calling it "foolish," despite the fact that this very formula was established under U.S. mediated negotiations. Despite several Israeli provocations aimed at inciting Hamas during the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas remained committed to the agreement.

However, when it was time to initiate the second phase of negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu delayed sending a representative. Eventually, Netanyahu unilaterally terminated the ceasefire agreement.

Trump's Statements Encourage the Occupation State

Trump initially spoke about taking control of Gaza and forcibly displacing its residents. Over time, he continued to threaten Hamas and made several statements against it. In one of his remarks, Trump labeled Hamas members as a "gang of evil people."

On 5th March 2025, Trump addressed Hamas and the people of Gaza through a letter posted on his presidential account on X. The language used in this letter was so inappropriate that even a person with minimal awareness would struggle to consider it fitting for the President of the United States or any civilized individual. Trump began his letter with the Hebrew word "Shalom," which can mean "greeting" or "goodbye." The full text of the letter is as follows:

"'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" – President Donald J. Trump

When the so-called guardian of peace, the President of the United States, uses such harsh language, it inevitably leads to destruction and devastation in the world. Statements like Trump's embolden the Zionist occupation state.

Following Trump's letter, the Israeli Defense Minister declared that if the Israeli hostages were not released soon, "the gates of hell would be opened upon Gaza." He then ordered his air force to begin flying fighter jets over Gaza’s airspace.

Threats to Disarm Hamas and Evacuate Gaza

The U.S. President's special envoy and Israel set a precondition for advancing peace talks: Hamas must surrender its weapons, disarm completely and evacuate Gaza. The tone and statements of Steve Witkoff, the U.S. President's special envoy for peace negotiations, suggested that President Trump was more interested in forcibly displacing Gaza’s residents than in achieving a ceasefire agreement.

During an interview with Fox Television, Witkoff stated, "A new era of peace will begin in Gaza once the resistance fighters surrender their weapons and leave."

When asked whether the resistance would accept this condition, he responded, "What alternative do they have?"

According to him, leaving Gaza was the only option left for the resistance fighters.

Intense Bombardment on Gaza and Martyrdom of Key Hamas Leaders

On 18th March 2025 , after two months of ceasefire, Israel launched relentless airstrikes on Gaza at the break of dawn, blatantly violating international and humanitarian laws. The bombardment was so intense that Gaza echoed with continuous explosions throughout the night.

According to reports, almost 500 Palestinians were martyred in a single night, including several top Hamas leaders. Gaza’s government media office confirmed that among the martyrs were Isam Al-Dalees, head of the government, Ahmed Al-Hasna, Minister of Justice, Mahmud Abu Watafa, Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and Bahjat Abu Sultan, head of the Security Agency.

A report from Asharq Al-Awsat stated that Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced that 412 Palestinians were martyred in the first night of Israeli airstrikes, with the majority being women and children.

More than 440 people suffered serious injuries. In response, the government media office issued a statement:

"We extend our condolences to the families of the martyrs and the entire Muslim Ummah. The martyrdom of our leaders will not halt our struggle; instead, we will remain steadfast in our fight for our people's freedom."

Israeli Ground Invasion Orders and Forced Evacuations in Gaza

Alongside the intense airstrikes, the Israeli Minister of Defense also ordered ground forces to advance into Gaza. Israeli army spokespersons Avichay Adraee and Ali issued warnings to Gaza’s residents, instructing them to evacuate the Eastern areas and move toward Western Gaza and Khan Yunis.

On 31st March, the Israeli occupation forces issued evacuation orders for most areas of Rafah, directing Palestinians to move from the coastal tent camps toward the Al-Mawasi region. This directive strongly suggests that Israel is preparing for a large-scale ground invasion in the near future.

Global Condemnation of the Massacre

The United Nations, Arab countries and Hamas have strongly condemned this massacre, labeling it a crime against humanity. Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and reaffirmed its commitment to the previous truce.

It has also called on the international community to pressure Israel into halting the attacks and withdrawing from Gaza.

Hamas further stated that the United States is as guilty as Israel in this brutal aggression. The reason, according to Hamas, is that the Zionist state is using lethal American-supplied weapons to carry out the genocide of Palestinians.

Bombing on Eid Day

The occupation Israeli forces continued their bombardment of the innocent people of Gaza even on the blessed day of Eid, committing acts of genocide. According to a report, on Eid day , early in the morning, approximately eight Palestinians were martyred, including five children. The occupation army bombed a house and a tent in Bani Suheila, located east of Khan Yunis.

Additionally, shelling occurred in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira, also east of Khan Yunis. In the northern part of Gaza, a house in the Journ area was bombed, resulting in the martyrdom of one individual. While the people of Gaza were performing Eidul Fitr Salaah, the occupation and brutal Zionist forces were bombing mosques, tents and schools.

Who Organized the Protests Against Hamas in Gaza?

On 25th March 2025, for the first time, hundreds of demonstrators protested in areas such as Shuja'iyya, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia in favor of a ceasefire, aiming to pressure Hamas into agreeing to a truce with Israel.

According to sources, on Tuesday, 25th March, an unknown individual issued a call on the social media outlet "Telegram" for protests to be held at various locations in Gaza on Wednesday.

Notably, the slogans chanted during this protest against Hamas echoed the longstanding Israeli stance that Hamas's presence in Gaza is unacceptable and that Hamas is a terrorist organization. These slogans appeared to be not only from Hamas's staunch opponents; but also reflected the voice of the enemy.

There are suspicions that this protest was organized by the Zionist state. Resistance groups have labeled this protest as a dubious movement. It is worth noting that the Zionist occupation state praised and commended the demonstration.

One Day, the Zionist State will be punished for its Crimes

Due to the acts of state terrorism by the Zionist state, the people of Gaza are not only facing mass killings and genocide; but also enduring the worst economic blockade.

In early March, the occupying Israel halted all deliveries of food, fuel, medicine and humanitarian aid to Gaza. Now, reports indicate that on Monday, 31st March, all bakeries in the Gaza Strip have shut down. This closure is a result of the continuous blockade imposed by the Israeli military, which has led to the depletion of flour and diesel supplies necessary for their operations.

Abdul Nasir Al-Ijarami, head of the Bakeries Owners Association in the Gaza Strip, stated:

"All bakeries in the Gaza Strip are closed today due to a shortage of flour and diesel."

He further mentioned:

"The World Food Programme informed us today that their warehouses in the Gaza Strip have run out of flour."

He warned that this blockade would lead to widespread famine in the region. Al-Ijarami urged the world to pressure the occupation to open crossings to prevent the situation in the Gaza Strip from worsening.

The kind of oppression and tyranny that the Zionist occupation state is currently inflicting on the Palestinian people, along with its acts of terrorism and genocide, is unprecedented against any nation in any part of the world. This will be recorded in history, and one day, if not today, the Zionist state will receive punishment for these crimes, In Shaa Allah.

[The writer Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi is associated with Moon Rays Trust School, Zambia. He can be reached via qasmikhursheed@yahoo.co.in.

