12.56% of Telangana Population Muslims: Caste Census

Muslims comprise 12.56% of the total population of Telangana, according to the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey, famous as Telangana Caste Census Report, made public Sunday February 02, 2025

Monday February 3, 2025 1:50 PM , Staff Writer

Telangana Caste Census: Muslims comprise 12.56% of the total population of Telangana, according to the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey, famous as Telangana Caste Census Report, made public Sunday February 02, 2025.

The Caste Census was Congress’ one of the key poll promises in Telangana. Accordingly, the Congress Party after forming the government in Telangana decided in February 2023 to conduct the survey the report of which was made public yesterday.

Telangana Caste Census

The survey covered 3,54,77,554 people and 96.9% of the households in Telangana in a span of 50 days, Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said at a press conference in Hyderabad.

The population of Muslims in Telangana is 44,57,012, which comes to about 12.56% of the total population of the state. Of them, Backward or BC Muslims make up 10.08% and OC Muslims account for 2.48%, the Telangana Census Survey report running into 1,000 pages, said.

The survey report further said the population of Backward Classes (BC) in the state is 1,99,85,767 that included 35,76,588 BC Muslims.

The Schedules Castes (SC) population is 61,84,319 and Schedules Tribes (ST) population is 37,05,929. The OC population in the state is 44,21,115, the survey found.

Special Session of Telangana Assembly

The government has convened a Special Session of the State Assembly on Tuesday February 04, 2025.

Talking to media after the BC Commission submitted its report and recommendations on the caste survey, Reddy said the cabinet will meet at 10:00 am Tuesday.

"After the cabinet's approval, the survey report will be tabled in the assembly", Reddy said.

Giving details about the scale of the survey, Reddy said, over 1.03 lakh enumerators and close to 10,000 supervisors conducted the survey in 50 days after which tabulation and data entry was carried out.

“Almost 96.9% of the population was covered during the survey. The remaining 3.1% could not be covered due to door lock status and few who refused to take part in the exercise,” he said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.