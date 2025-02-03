New Book “Indian Muslims’ Tryst with Democracy”

In the book “Indian Muslims’ Tryst with Democracy”, the author looks into the issues confronting Muslims in contemporary India

“Indian Muslims’ Tryst with Democracy” is the title of the sixth book by Syed Ali Mujtaba, author, academic, journalist, u-tuber, filmmaker, and more. He has a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi.

Indian Muslims after Independence

Indian Muslim's journey right since independence is filled with nostalgia for the recent past and the pain and agony in their current situation. The book makes no bone that Indian Muslims are currently living amidst hostile forces, facing an assault on their life and property and their religious identity.

Muslims are a rudderless community in India and they don’t know how to formulate their response to tackle their current situation. The book makes a strong pitch to the Muslim community that their response should be, capacity building, political empowerment, and education based on meritocracy.

Muslims have to wake up to the reality of their political decline and need to arrest it through a democratic response. Education is the only route Muslims can get into the Indian power system. These two indicators can take Muslims into the Indian democratic structure.

Book Contents

The book's contents are as follows:

The book starts with Epilogue by Anand Teltumbde, India's foremost public intellectual. In the ‘Preface’ there is a narration of the Muslims’ journey in independent India.

Chapter 1 deals with identifying Muslim issues in India. Chapter 2 is on Muslim’s Electoral Strength in the Lok Sabha. Chapter 3 is on Muslim’s Electoral Strength in State Assemblies. Chapter 4- deals with public policy, governance, and the Muslims.

Chapter 5 is about the educational status of Muslims in India. Chapter 6 is on the socioeconomic status of Muslims in India. Chapter 7 deals with the status of Muslim women in India. Chapter 8 makes a pitch for the Caste Census of Indian Muslims.

Chapter 9 is on media and the Indian Muslims. Chapter -10 deals with the shrinking space for Muslims in contemporary India. Chapter 11 is on growing violence against Muslims in India. Chapter 12 deals with the leadership crisis among Muslims in India.

Chapter 13 does a comparison between the current situation of Indian Muslims with the Muslims of Spain in the 16th century. Chapter 14 poses a question, where is the Muslim game heading in India? Chapter 15 deals with how Muslims are becoming agents of Social change.

The book ends with a Prologue by Ram Puniyani, the renowned rights activist and writer. The book also contains a bibliography.

Overall, the author attempts to see the Muslim question in India from the prism of the democratic mode of governance and his message that Muslims must get educated on how to play this game of numbers.

The author believes that India promises an exciting future for the Indian Muslims provided they make a tryst with democracy.

The book will be printed by the Indu Book Services Pvt, Ltd, Address: 4638, 1st Floor, 21 Ansari Road Daryaganj, Delhi, 110002- Phone: 011 4358 4152

