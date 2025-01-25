NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern Reverted to pre-COVID format

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its latest notification said APAAR ID is not mandatory for registration of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2025 (NEET UG 2025)

Saturday January 25, 2025 5:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to revert the NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern and Question Paper to pre-COVID format.

In a notification released today i.e. January 25, 2025, the NTA while announcing that the question paper pattern and examination duration of NEET UG 2025 will be reverted to pre-COVID format, said there will not be “any Section B any more”.

“… There will be a total of 180 compulsory questions (45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry, and 90 in Biology) which will be attempted by candidates in 180 minutes thereby removing any optional questions and extra time introduced due to COVID-19”, the NTA said.

'APAAR ID not compulsory for NEET Registration'

In another important notification, the NTA said APAAR ID is not compulsory for NEET UG 2025 Registration.



In a notification dated January 14, 2025, the NTA had said, "As per instructions issued by Dept of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, integration of APAAR ID with NEET UG 2025 is to be ensured."

The notification was led to the reports that the NTA has made APAAR ID compulsory. The NTA however clarified in a notification released Friday January 24, 2025 saying the APAAR ID is not needed for NEET UG registration.

NEET UG Registration

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is conducted every year for admission in MBBS, BDS and other medical and allied courses including BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, BPTh and other by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA has not yet confirmed the date of NEET UG 2025. It however will most likely be held on May 04, 2025 . The NTA meanwhile said NEET UG 2025 registration will start soon. It will be when the NEET UG 2025 date will be confirmed.

The NTA had earlier released syllabus of NEET UG 2025 .

Candidates should note that the NTA will first release the medical entrance test date and time, and exam calendar. It will later publish the complete schedule and then start candidate registration.

