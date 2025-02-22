Maharashtra SSC 2025 Exam marred by reports of paper leak

Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 exam 2025 started Friday February 21, 2025 amidst the reports of alleged paper leaks coming from at least two districts of the state

Saturday February 22, 2025 12:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra SSC 2025: Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 exam 2025 started Friday February 21, 2025 amidst the reports of alleged paper leaks coming from at least two districts of the state.

As hundreds of thousands of students from different districts of Maharashtra appeared for the important exam on its first day reports of paper leak first emerged from Jalna, and a little later from Yavatmal district.

In a swift response to the reports of paper leaks, Dada Bhuse, Maharashtra’s Minister of School Education, said the examination centres found guilty of facilitating paper leaks will be permanently debarred.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) debunked these reports.

"Exam Malpractice, Not Paper Leak"

Maharashtra Education Board Chairman Sharad Gosavi said there were reports of the Marathi (first language) paper leak at exam centre no. 3050 at the Zilla Parishad High School in Badnapur Tehsil of Jalna district.

He said similar reports of Marathi language paper leak were reported at exam centres in Mahagaon and Kothari in Yavatmal district, alongside concerns about exam centre no. 3436 at the Zilla Parishad School, Talni at Mantha in Jalna.

"However, we immediately verified all circumstances and found that cases were of exam malpractice and not paper leak as reported by a section of the media", Gosavi said.

In a statement released Friday, the state board further said that two pages seen on news channels are from a private publisher and not the official question paper.

Maharashtra SSC Time Table

According to the Time Table released on the MSBSHSE official website, the SSC Class 10 or Class Xth 2025 exams in Maharashtra will be held from February 21 to March 17, 2025.

The exam began with the first paper of the First Language and the last paper to be held on March 17, 2025 will be of Social Sciences Paper II/Geography.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.

The board conducts the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state every year during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

