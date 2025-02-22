Malegaon: Two Pharmacy students among 3 killed in road accident

Saturday February 22, 2025 2:10 PM , Staff Reporter

Malegaon: Three, including two students of a local pharmacy college, were killed in a road accident at Daregaon area of Malegaon Saturday February 22, 2025.

The accident occurred around 11:00 AM today when an overloaded truck coming from the wrong side overturned on the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased included the auto-rickshaw driver and two passengers.

“All the three were brought to the hospital dead”, Dr Pervez Faizee , Medical Officer on duty at Malegaon General Hospital , said while talking to ummid.com.

“One of them is Abdul Kalam, the driver of 47 years of age, and the other two are girls in their 30s”, he added.

The girl students are identified as Alqama Mukhtar and Saba Kausar.

Talking to ummid.com, the chairman of the college, confirmed two of the deceased are from his college.

“Two other students are injured and they have been admitted to Sahara Hospital for medical treatment”, he said.

He said the accident occurred near Khushbu Park when the auto-rickshaw with the students were on its way to the college in Chikhalohal.

"Suddenly, the truck, which was coming from Dhule side overturned on the auto-rickshaw leading to the tragic accident", he said.

