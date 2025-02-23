USTM founder Mahbubul Hoque's arrest smacks of political vendetta

Monday February 24, 2025 0:05 AM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

Guwahati: The latest in the series of attacks on the Muslims in Assam is the detestation of educationist Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) on the charges of irregularities in a school run by him.

The Police and the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police picked up Hoque from his residence on Friday but are unable to frame any charges against him for abetting cheating in the + 2 examination.

Mahbubul Hoque’s detention comes in the wake of sustained accusations and allegations against the USTM, by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to Rahul Gandhi, Biswa Sarma was thrown out of Congress for amassing ill-gotten wealth. To wash his sins, Biswa joined the BJP and indulged in anti- Islam anti-Muslim hate-mongering to be the show-boy of the BJP in Assam.

For a long, the target of the Assam Chief Minister is Mahbubul Hoque who is known for his path-breaking effort to establish the University of Science and Technology for the downtrodden people of Assam and the northeast region.

Since the university's inception, Assam CM has been making statements against the USTM threatening to derecognize its degrees/certificates. Biswa's vitriol against Mahbubul Hoque is for public consumption because USTM is located outside Assam. Moreover, the USTM is recognized by the UGC and is a NAAC-accredited institution.

Sources have pointed out that Assam CM’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, who runs a private school in Guwahati plans to build a private university in the state and has prevailed over her husband to attack the USTM to remove all the obstacles in her way to build a dream university.

The development has sparked significant reactions, particularly in light of previous allegations made by CM Sarma against the USTM.

Last year, the Assam CM had accused USTM of engaging in “flood jihad,” suggesting that the university’s activities were responsible for floods in Guwahati. These statements were widely criticized as being baseless and communal.

CM Sarma then alleged that USTM was distributing fake degrees and that Hoque had fraudulently obtained an OBC certificate. However, none of these allegations have been substantiated with credible evidence.

The university has strongly denied all such allegations.

“We categorically reject the baseless allegations against USTM. Such statements tarnish the image of a credible educational institution and demoralize thousands of students, faculty members, and researchers striving for excellence,” said Rani Pathak Das, the USTM Public Relations Officer.

Observers note that the persistent targeting of USTM and its chancellor is in line with the broader trend of political rhetoric against Muslim-owned private institutions in Assam. CM Sarma has been accused of using communal narratives to marginalize the Muslim community, particularly its educational institutions.

The detention of Mahbubul Hoque has drawn widespread condemnation, with many questioning the intent of the Assam Chief Minister. The Assam Police have yet to clarify the grounds of his detention and lawyers say that any such charges framed against Hoque cannot stand the test of judicial scrutiny.

Mahbubul Hoque’s detention has once again put the spotlight on USTM and the Assam government’s approach towards minority-run institutions. It remains to be seen whether Hoque’s detention will lead to any substantial legal action against him or is going to remain a part of the common folklore of CM Sarma’s vendetta against Hoque and political hatred against the Muslim community of Assam.

It needs to be highlighted that Hoque is hailed as the modern-day Sir Syed of Assam. An AMU graduate Hoque rose from the grassroots to establish USTM to spread the light of modern education among poor Muslims of Assam and beyond.

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been crowned 'University of the Year 2024' at the Academic Insights Education Excellence Awards.

[The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a journalist. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com.]

