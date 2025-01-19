Hamas-Israel Ceasefire: Salute to People of Gaza

Despite round the clock terror and horrifying attacks in the last 15 months, the ordinary people of Gaza exhibited remarkable patience for which they deserve acclaim

Sunday January 19, 2025 6:16 PM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

After the death of Yasser Arafat , Abu Mazen Mahmoud Abbas assumed the presidency of Palestine. On the global stage, he is regarded as the representative and President of Palestine. He has held this position since 2005. However, he has not raised the issues of Palestine's freedom, the rights of the Palestinian people and their sovereignty on the international level with the assertiveness and strategy as they require. The reality is that the strong conviction and sincere passion needed to champion the Palestinian cause are missing in him.

" Operation Tufaanul Aqsa " was carried out with great consideration. Had it not taken place, the current status of Al-Aqsa Masjid would have undergone significant changes, the Palestinian cause would have become much more complicated, the annexation agenda of the Zionist state would have advanced swiftly, and people might have forgotten Palestine altogether.

Following Operation Tufaanu Aqsa , not only did Palestine emerge as a key topic among people across numerous countries from the East, West, North, and South, but many politicians also began discussing the Palestinian issue. In fact, several nations went so far as to formally recognize Palestine as a state. Massive demonstrations in support of Palestine were held in numerous European, American, Asian, and African countries, as people rallied for the Palestinians to receive their rightful claim.

The Zionist state turned Gaza into rubble during this war. The people of Gaza made immense sacrifices, both in terms of life and property. Throughout the conflict, they didn’t receive two meals a day on time, and even access to drinking water was far from easy. They were forced to travel back and forth from northern Gaza to southern Gaza and vice versa due to the sever attack from the Zionist state.

Throughout this prolonged period, they never experienced a moment of peace, remaining in a constant state of suffering and distress. This terror and horrifying attack was not for a few hours or days, but it endured for fifteen and a half month. Despite this, the ordinary people of Gaza exhibited remarkable patience. They did not oppose their leaders, nor did they revolt against them.

At this moment of ceasefire, salute to the brave and resilient people of Gaza. Their courageous leaders and fighters also deserves honour, who sacrificed their lives to protect Al-Aqsa Masjid and to preserve the existence of Palestine, successfully halting the dangerous agenda of the Zionist occupying state from advancing.

After the announcement of the ceasefire agreement , Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, the head of the negotiation committee from Hamas, delivering a detailed statement said:

"In this historic moment, which marks the outcome of our people's relentless struggle and unwavering patience that has endured for decades, a new era is about to begin. We extend all words of pride and honour to the great people of Gaza."

He continued:

"O people of Gaza, O people of dignity, O families of the martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, and the missing, who have kept their promises, shown immense patience, and endured hardships like no one else before you, you have faced trials that no one else has experienced. You remained steadfast in every moment of patience, fought on the battlefield of jihad, and, by Allah's will, achieved the highest honour. "We rejoice that your resolve, struggle, patience, sacrifices and countless contributions will finally be rewarded. In this monumental moment, we pay tribute to the great martyrs: children, women, the elderly, scholars, fighters, doctors, journalists, defense personnel, government and police members, and tribal leaders, who have all given so much."

In this war, the people of Gaza have endured tremendous suffering. Due to the Zionist state's airstrikes on civilian areas and ground assaults, nearly 46,600 individuals in Gaza have lost their precious lives.

A group of researchers, led by British experts, estimates that around 59% of those killed were women, children and the elderly. According to the research published by the renowned British medical journal “The Lancet”, the number of martyrs reported by Gaza’s Ministry of Health is approximately 40% lower than the actual figure. Additionally, around 110,000 people have been injured.

The material damage has also been disastrous. Gaza's infrastructure — including homes, schools, hospitals, Masjids, clinics, churches and roads—has been destroyed and reduced to rubble. The electricity and water supply systems have been severely damaged as well. As a result, many of Gaza's residents have been forced to flee their homes, becoming refugees living in tents.

Economically, the people of Gaza have suffered significant losses, with businesses, shops, factories and industries left in ruins. Tragically, over 224 humanitarian workers, including employees of UNRWA, have lost their lives due to the Zionist state's attacks.

During this war, a significant number of journalists working in the Gaza Strip have been martyred. “Reporters Without Borders”, is an international organization that advocates for journalists' rights, has its headquarters in Paris, France. In a statement, the organization's Director-General, Thibaut Bruttin, said:

"Throughout the ongoing open aggression in Gaza, which has lasted for one year and three months, the occupying Israeli forces have killed over 200 Palestinian journalists, with at least 41 of them martyred while carrying out their duties."

According to official media office statistics in Gaza, the number of martyred journalists has now reached 205 since the beginning of the genocide in the Strip. Bruttin emphasized that under the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas on January 15, journalists should be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip.

He further demanded the opening of borders and accountability for the crimes committed by the occupying Israeli forces. Brittin also stated:

"Following the ceasefire agreement, the work of both local and international journalists is more crucial than ever. Therefore, international journalists should be granted immediate and unrestricted access to the besieged Gaza Strip."

In this war, the Zionist state of Israel has also faced significant losses. Israel has acknowledged the deaths of 405 of its soldiers, while nearly 1,400 civilians and around 2,000 military personnel are reportedly dead due to rocket attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah. These attacks have caused considerable damage to infrastructure in several areas of Israel. Some buildings, roads, and essential facilities have been impacted. Moreover, the war has severely affected Israel’s economy, with sectors such as business and tourism facing major challenges.

As a result, the Israeli economy has been significantly harmed . The security situation has become increasingly complicated, especially in border areas, where residents have been psychologically affected by the constant threat of attacks. Many people across various countries are now reportedly view Israel committed terrorism and genocide against the civilians of the Gaza Strip.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Zionist state was reached on 15th January 2025. Qatar, the United States, and Egypt played a key role as mediators in facilitating this agreement. The Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdur Rahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, announced the deal, revealing that both parties had agreed to exchange hostages and prisoners and to restore lasting peace, which would lead to a permanent ceasefire.

Following this announcement, during a meeting on 17th January, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and on January 18, it was officially ratified by the Israeli Cabinet. However, eight members of the Cabinet voted against the agreement, including the Minister of Internal Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The agreement is set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8:30 am.

According to the agreement, the first phase will last six weeks, or 42 days, during which Hamas will release 33 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In exchange, the Zionist state will release 50 Palestinian prisoners for each female soldier hostage and 30 Palestinian prisoners for each other hostage. One report also suggests that Israel will ultimately release a total of 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

During this phase, the occupying forces will withdraw from Gaza, allowing the people of Gaza to return to their homes. Additionally, Israel will permit 600 aid trucks to enter the Gaza Strip daily.

The second phase will involve the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners by the Zionist state, and in return, Hamas will release the remaining hostages. In the third phase, reconstruction efforts for Gaza will begin, and the remains of Israeli hostages, who were killed in Palestine while captivity, will be returned.

The second phase, which will focus on the release of hostages, is set to begin on the 16th day of the first phase. However, the families of Israeli prisoners have called on the government to start negotiations on the return of prisoners immediately, rather than waiting the full 16 days.

Now, let's examine some of the Zionist state's earlier claims. The Israeli government had asserted that it would only end the war after completely eliminating Hamas. However, today it finds itself negotiating with the very same Hamas, which, despite the martyrdom of some of its top leaders, remains active on the ground.

In addition, Israel had claimed that it would continue the war until all of its hostages were freed from Hamas captivity. Yet, in this regard, it has been unsuccessful managing to free only a few hostages. As a result, the Zionist state has been compelled to enter into negotiations with Hamas for the release of prisoners.

Israeli intelligence had long been lauded for its effectiveness. However, after Hamas's Operation Tufaanul Aqsa, people began to realize that there are forces even more powerful than Israeli intelligence which can carry out operations against Israel without it even being aware. This attack has left the Zionist state both psychologically and materially weakened.

Following the " Deal of the Century " proposed by Trump, the Zionist state rapidly escalated its annexation efforts. Now, the situation has evolved to the point where Israeli settlers in the border areas are feeling increasingly insecure. They no longer feel safe.

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the Israeli government was compelled to evacuate its citizens from cities near the Lebanese border, relocating them to safer areas. The Zionist state has moved its residents from the northern city of Kiryat Shmona to government-funded camps.

The people make efforts and plans, but it is not always guaranteed that they will succeed according to their intentions. There is a fundamental principle regarding war:

"One day it will be in your favour, and another day it will be against you."

Sometimes you will emerge victorious, and other times your enemy will. This should not cause discouragement. There was a time, for instance, when the brave people of Hamas managed to get released 1,045 oppressed Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for one Shalit .

