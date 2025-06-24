KCET 2025 Verification Slip (PDF) Download Now Active

Tuesday June 24, 2025 1:41 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGCET 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made active on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in the link to download Karnataka UGCET 2025 or KCET 2025, Verification Slip in PDF.

KCET 2025 verification slip is published after the document verification of all the registered candidates.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification online based on the rank of the candidates. Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2025 result and Rank List were published on May 24, 2025 .

The verification slip is an official confirmation that KEA has checked and accepted a candidate’s documents.

After document verification and release of verificatio slip, the KEA will give students chance to make correction if any. The date and schedule of correction window will be notified soon.

Candidates who have verified their documents can download verification slip using the steps given below.

Steps to download KCET 2025 Verification Slip

Go to the official website: " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked as “23/6 UGCET 2025 Download Verification Slip download link (and verify the details) 23-06-2025".

Enter user id and password.

Click on the submit button to download the verification slip.

Candidates should note that the KEA has also published on its official website UGCET 2025 Final Seat Matrix.

KCET 2025 Option Entry

Candidates should note that the next step in Karnataka UG Admission Counselling after downloading the verification slip is option entry.

Candidates should note that a separate link will be provided for option entry on the official website.

A detailed counselling schedule, along with the last date of option entry, will be notified soon.

Karnataka UGCET Option and Preference Form filling link is provided to students so that they can submit their college preferences.

The Karnataka UGCET 2025 or Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2025) was conducted as per the following schedule.

Wednesday April 16, 2025: Physics paper was held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Chemistry paper was held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 16, 2025.

Physics paper was held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Chemistry paper was held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 16, 2025. Thursday April 17, 2025: Mathematics paper was held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Biology paper was held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 17, 2025.All papers were of 60 marks each.

Mathematics paper was held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Biology paper was held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 17, 2025.All papers were of 60 marks each. Tuesday April 15, 2025: The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students was held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The paper was of 50 marks.

KCET 2025 Answer Key

After successfully conducting the UGCET 2025 entrance exams, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the subjectwise - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, Answer Keys on April 18, 2025 .

At the same time, the KEA asked the candidates to challenge the UGCET 2025 Answer Key or raise objections till April 22, 2025 till 05:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the KEA published the revised answer key of the important entrance exam on April 25, 2025, specifically making some correction in the answer key of Mathematics subject.

