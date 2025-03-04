CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Results Out - Steps to Check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced on its website icaiexam.icai.org today i.e. Tuesday March 04, 2025 the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation and Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examinations

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:01 PM , ummid.com News Network

The CA Intermediate examination was conducted on January 11, 13, and 15, 2025 for Group I, while Group II exams were conducted on January 17, 19, and 21, 2025 from 2 pm to 5 pm on the respective dates.

On the other hand, CA Foundation Course examination was held on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025. Papers I and II were conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, whereas Papers III and IV took place from 2 pm to 4 pm on all exam days.

Steps to check CA January 2025 Results

Click here to go to the official website: icaiexam.icai.org.

Click on the Result Tab.

Login using Roll No and Pin or Registration No.

Enter the code as shown.

Click on Check Result button.

The ICAI CA Inter and Foundation Jan 2025 results can also be accessed on icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org.

To get the result via SMS, type "CAINTER (space) 06 Digit Roll No." eg. "CAINTER 889900" and send it to 58888.

"CA Merit List 2025"

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also released simultaneously the All India Merit List and CA toppers' name and score.

As per the ICAI, Deepanshi Agarwal has topped the CA Inter examination by scoring 521 out of 600 marks (86.83 per cent).

Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu is the second topper with 516 marks (86 per cent) whereas Sarthak Agrawal is the third topper with 515 marks or 85.83 per cent.

A total of 108,187 candidates had appeared in CA Inter Group 1 Jan 2025 exam. Out of them 15,332 passed with a pass percentage of 14.17%.

A total of 80,368 candidates had appeared in CA Inter Group 2 Jan 2025 exam. Out of them 17,813 passed with a pass percentage of 22.16%.

