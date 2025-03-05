Delhi Nursery Admission 2025: EWS/DG Draw Today; How and Where to Check

The Delhi Education Department is conducting today i.e. Wednesday March 05, 2025 first draw to confirm the Nursery School Admission under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) quota

Delhi School Admission 2025: The Delhi Education Department is conducting today i.e. Wednesday March 05, 2025 first draw to confirm the Nursery School Admission under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) quota.

Delhi Admission Draw for DG/EWS Students

As per the Delhi School Admission Notification 2025-26, the draw of lots will be held in online mode at 02:30 PM today.

“The department is conducting 1st computerized draw of lots for admission under EWS/DG category in Private Unaided Recognised Schools of Delhi for the academic session 2025-26”, the Delhi Education Department notification said.

The draw of lots, also called as lottery, will be held at Conference Hall Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat in Delhi.

After the computerized draw, the result will be uploaded on the Delhi Education Department’s website “edudel.nic.in”.

How to Check Delhi Admission Result

Click here to go to the official website: edudel.nic.in. Click on "EWS / DG Draw Result 2025” under what's new section on the rigt side of the home page. Check your ward’s name in the draw list opened in PDF

Or alternatively use the:

Direct Link to Download Delhi School Admission List: edudel.nic.in

Delhi Admission Draw for CWSN Students

Earlier, the Delhi Education Department had started online application process for Delhi Nursery Admission under CWSN (Children with special needs) quota on March 05, 2025. The last date of application is March 15, 2025.

The computerized draw of Delhi school admission under CWSN quota will be done on March 19, 2025.

The admission process for open seats under the 25% quota will be held soon.

The Delhi School Admission is held for the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025-26 - Pre-school (Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG), and Class 1, in private and unaided schools operating in the National Capital on different dates, according to the Delhi School Admission Schedule released earlier.

A total of 38,000 seats will be filled this year in Delhi school available seats for which the department has received around 2.5 lakh applications.

