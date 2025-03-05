Watch: This sleek flying car will soon be made in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has partnered with Doroni Aerospace, a pre-revenue aerospace engineering and manufacturing company based in America, to manufacture flying cars

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has partnered with Doroni Aerospace, a pre-revenue aerospace engineering and manufacturing company based in America, to manufacture flying cars.

Doroni Aerospace, which is based in Pompano Beach in Florida, has developed a practical, efficient, and cost-effective electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) mobility platform.

"H1-X eVTOL"

The aerospace firm has secured a $30 million strategic investment from Innovation Wings Industries (IWI), operating as Kingdom Aero Industries (KAI) in Saudi Arabia to manufacture its H1-X personal eVTOL.

The partnership intends to manufacture and market the H1-X, a sleek, modern, two-passenger eVTOL concept aircraft designed for advanced air mobility (AAM) and personal use, the company said in a statement released for press.

The HX-1 is a two-seater aircraft that can be parked in a two-car garage, charged at home, and can take off vertically from a driveway.

“The definitive agreement includes plans for a joint venture to manufacture the H1-X in Saudi Arabia, starting in 2027,” Doroni CEO Doron Merdinger added in the press statement.

Watch the Marvel

The Saudi investment of $30 million includes an initial $5 million to be invested at the closing, with the remaining $25 million tied to key development milestones over the next two years. Upon completion, KAI will hold a 40 percent stake in Doroni, subject to future capital raises.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics had in May 2024 announced the launch of flying taxis to make the Hajj journey smoother .

Saudi Arabia is investing in advanced transportation technology as part of Vision 2030 projects, which aim to diversify the Saudi economy away from relying on oil revenues alone.

