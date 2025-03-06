Now, AMU dragged into controversy over Holi

The premium Indian university, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has again been dragged into a controversy – this time in the name of Hindu Festival of Colors, Holi

Thursday March 6, 2025 11:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

Aligarh Muslim University: The premium Indian university, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has again been dragged into a controversy – this time in the name of Hindu Festival of Colors, Holi.

Hindus will celebrate Holika Dahan on March 13 whereas Holi – the playful events with colors, will be celebrated on March 14, 2025.

"Holi Milan Samaroh"

To celebrate the festival, some Hindu students wrote a letter to AMU VC Professor Naima Khatoon seeking her consent to organise a “Holi Milan Samaroh”at the NRSC Club of the university on March 9.

The VC has not yet responded to the letter. However, the Proctor of the university, Wasim Ali, while talking to media confirmed receiving the letter but said the administration is not in favour of organizing any such event.

He said Holi has been celebrated every year on AMU Campus but never has been any special event organized on the occasion.

“Students have been celebrating Holi on the campus and in their hostels and they can do so this year too. But, there is no precedent of organizing any special event in AMU to celebrate Holi”, he said.

"Discrimination"

Following the AMU administration’s refusal to give its nod, the Hindu students who sought the permission from the VC, are accusing the administration of “discrimination”.

“Events of other religions have regularly been organized on campus. Hindu students have no objection to them. Then why are Hindu students being stopped from organising Holi Milan Samaroh?” the students said.

The students also said they will take the matter with Prime Minister Modi if the AMU administration does not reverse its stand.

Meanwhile, some right wing extremist organizations took out a march to protest against the AMU administration. They also threatened to storm the university campus on March 10, 2025 if the university does not allow the Holi Milan Samaroh as demanded by the students.

AMU has been a target of right wing organizations since 2014. Back in 2018, some Hindu organised had created a ruckus demanding the removal of Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait . Controversies have also been created over the minority status of the university .

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was founded by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and his friends as the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College (MAO) in 1875 which was later converted into a university in 1920.



