Watch: E-rickshaw driver, Noor, brutally beaten by Lucknow Police

Saturday March 8, 2025 8:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

Lucknow: Noor, an e-rickshaw driver, who was observing Ramzan fast, Saturday March 08, 2025, was brutally beaten by Uttar Pradesh Police after an altercation over traffic jam.

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, with the help of local civic administration, were on a drive to clear encroachment at Nishatganj intersection.

The move followed after complaints of traffic jam due to encroachment and e-rickshaw and autos.

"Altercation and Then Brutality"

During the police action against the encroachment in the area, an altercation erupted between some e-rickshaw drivers, including Noor, eyewitnesses said.

Amidst the escalating altercation, Police started beating e-rickshaw driver Noor. The Police beat fasting Noor so badly that he fainted and fell on the road in an unconscious state.

The brutal beating of Police sparked impromptu protest. Angry drivers and passersby gheraoed the whole area and blocked the intersection amidst heavy slogan shouting.

Following the protest and blockade of the Nishatganj intersection, additional security personnel were deployed.

Watch Video

In #Lucknow's Nishatganj, a poor rickshaw puller who was fasting was brutally beaten by the police without any reason.



The police's assault was so severe that the rickshaw puller collapsed unconscious on the road. Seeing his condition, the people erupted in #protest. pic.twitter.com/9peGg9iccE — Vishal Kanojia (@Vishal0700) March 8, 2025

Sensing the anger of the drivers and local residents, Police rushed unconscious Noor to hospital.

The Police official in-charge of Mahanagar Police Station said Noor has sustained “minor injuries” in his thumb.

The Police officials also said Noor "fainted because he was fasting".

The ugly face of UP Police came to light days after an infant Muslim girl was crushed to death during a Police action in Alwar, Rajasthan.

[With inputs from NewsTrack.]

