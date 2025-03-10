Harvard Researcher Proves God Exists

Monday March 10, 2025

Malaysian astrophysicist and a researcher at Harvard University, Dr Willie Soon, using mathematical formula established that God is real, arguing things in the world are so perfectly placed that they cannot be attributed to mere chance.

Soon's approach employs advanced mathematics and creative reasoning, suggesting that the realms of religion and science may not be as incompatible as traditionally thought, CNBC TV18 reported.

Speaking on the Tucker Carlson Network, Soon introduced his theory, which builds on the concept of "fine-tuning”.

The concept argues that the precise laws of physics are so perfectly aligned with the conditions necessary for life that they cannot be attributed to mere chance.

Even slight variations in fundamental constants, such as the gravitational constant, could have rendered life impossible, emphasising the extraordinary nature of our universe, Soon said.

Theory of Antimatter

Soon draws on a hypothesis introduced by renowned Physicist and Cambridge mathematician Paul Dirac in 1963, who predicted the existence of “antimatter” in 1928, specifically a counterpart to the electron.

"There are so many examples of the ever-present forces that allow us to illuminate our lives. God has given us this light, to follow the light and do the best that we can," said Soon, hinting at what Dirac's 1963 theory emphasised.

"It seems to be one of the fundamental features of nature that fundamental physical laws are described in terms of a mathematical theory of great beauty and power... We simply have to accept it”, Soon said.

"One could perhaps describe the situation by saying that God is a mathematician of a very high order, and He used very advanced mathematics in constructing the universe," he had said in a piece in the Scientific American.

Soon also referred to geometry in mathematics, specifically the concept of closed curvature in spacetime without gravity, which has long challenged the understanding of how mathematics relates to the real world. He noted that studies have explored this topic extensively.

Willie Soon also argues that cutting CO2 emissions goes against nature. Referring to those advocating for reducing fossil fuel use or lowering CO2 levels, he questions, "Who are you to decide? Who gives them the right to save the planet Earth?"

