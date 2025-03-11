HPBOSE 12th English Exam 2025 New Date Announced

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has confirmed the new exam date and time of the English Language Board Exam 2025 which was cancelled due to reports of paper leak

Why Himachal English exam was cancelled?

The Himchal board English language paper was scheduled to be held on March 08, 2025. However, the board cancelled the exam saying it received an anonymous complaint on March 7 alleging that question paper had been opened before the scheduled date and time.

The investigation by the board found that teachers at Government Senior Secondary School, Chowari, in District Chamba "mistakenly" opened the Class 12 English question paper instead of the Class 10 paper which was scheduled on March 07, 2025.

Following the incident, the board announced to cancel the English language exam.

HPBOSE 12th English New Date

The Himachal board has now confirmed the new date and time of the English exam. In a notification released Tuesday, the board said that the English language exam will be held on March 29, 2025.

Regarding the time, the board said the rescheduled English language paper will be held in the forenoon shift i.e. from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM on March 29, 2025.

"The English language postponed exam will be conducted in a single shift, permitting all students, including regular, compartment, improvement, and SOS applicants, to sit together", the board said.

It is expected that 93,494 students will sit for the exam that will be held at 2,300 testing centres across Himachal Pradesh.

