International Space Station celebrates 150,000th revolution around Earth

The International Space Station (ISS) Tuesday March 11, 2025 made its 150,000th revolution around the Earth since the beginning of its space mission

Wednesday March 12, 2025 3:19 PM , ummid.com News Network

[International Space Station as viewed from Space Shuttle. (NASA Image)]

Moscow: The International Space Station (ISS) Tuesday March 11, 2025 made its 150,000th revolution around the Earth since the beginning of its space mission.

"The station's anniversary revolution around our planet lasted from 1:32 pm Moscow time to 3:05 pm Moscow time, which was a flight from Indonesia's Sumatra Island to the Indian Ocean," Roscosmos said in a statement published on its Telegram channel Tuesday.

"6.4 billion kilometres"

The station has flown a total of 6.4 billion kilometres during its entire operation, UAE based WAM reported citing the statement issued by the Russian space agency.

"This is 30 times more than the average distance from Earth to Mars, four times more than from Earth to Saturn and almost as far as the orbit of Pluto," it said.

The starting point is 20th November 1998, when the first ISS module of the Zarya functional cargo block was inserted into orbit.

"The ISS makes an average of 16 revolutions around the Earth every day", it said.

About International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) is a joint project of five space agencies and their contractors including - NASA (U.S.), Roscosmos (Russia), ESA (European Space Agency), JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

The station was designed between 1984 and 1993. Elements of the station were in construction throughout the US, Canada, Japan, and Europe beginning in the late 1980s.

The International Space Station (ISS) ends its operational life in 2030, and to usher the station to its doom NASA has awarded a contract to Elon Musk owned SpaceX to build a Deorbit Vehicle.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.