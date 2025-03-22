Ramadan 2025: 4K registered Pilgrims in Itikaf at Masjid Nabawi

Madinah al Munawwarah: A total of 4,000 Muslims - including men and women both, from 120 countries have confined them to The Prophet’s Mosque, Masjid Nabawi, to perform Itikaf.

What is Itikaf?

Itikaf is performed in the last and final ten days of Ramadan, The Holy Month of Fasting, when a Mu’takif confines him or her – accommodated in separate sections, to mosque premises and leave only after sighting of the Eid Moon and beginning of the month of Shawwal.

Eid al Fitr or simply Eid marks the end of Ramadan – the month when Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk. Eid al Fitr 2025 is likely to be on March 30 or 31, 2025.

Itikaf can be performed in any mosque in the world. But, the reward of Itikaf becomes manifold when performed in any of the The Two Holy Mosques – The Grand Mosque in Makkah and The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The last ten days of Ramadan are also significant as there is one night in these ten days which is " Laylatul Qadr ".

Itikaf in Masjid Nabawi

The Mu’takifs in Masjid Nabawi arrived at the designated worship areas, including the Western roof, accessible via stairs No. 6 and 10, as well as the north-eastern section and entrance gates 24 and 25A Thursday March 20.

The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has facilitated their stay with a range of services to ensure that their time in seclusion for worship proceeds smoothly.

Among the services provided are dedicated service desks, luggage lockers, medical clinics, first aid, and translation support in various languages.

The authority also offers religious lessons, full hospitality for iftar, dinner, and suhoor, mobile charging stations, and personal care kits.

Each mu’takif receives a bracelet that allows easy access to designated areas and helps them benefit from the available services, contributing to a spiritual and organized worship experience during these sacred days.

Unregistered Mu’takifs

The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques provide special and privileged services to Mu’takifs who register using the designated App as there are only limited space available.

There are millions of Muslims from around the world who visit Masjid Nabawi during the month of Ramadan. As per the official data , over 14 million Muslims from different parts of world visited The Prophet's Mosque in the first half of the ongoing month of Ramadan.

The number of pilgrims visiting Masjid Nabawi during the last ten days of Ramadan increase manifold. And, not all are selected for the privileged services offered to Mu’takifs by The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques.

Hence, besides 4,000 Mu’takifs, who are being provided special services by the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques owing to their selection after registration, there are thousands others who perform Itikaf at Masjid Nabawi unregistered.

These unregistered Mu’takifs have also confined them to the premises of Masjid Nabawi for the last and final ten days of Ramadan. The only difference is that they have to mend for themselves for the arrangement of their meals and other needs.

Meanwhile, Saudi Royal Court is gearing up to sight the Eid 2025 Moon for which special arrangement will be made on Ramadan 29, 1446 AH corresponding to March 29, 2025.

