WB 12th Result 2025 Declared, Check Toppers List

West Bengal 12th Uccha Madhyamik 2025 Topper List: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in Wednesday May 07, 2025 the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, along with Merit List and Toppers details.

WB Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha 2025 Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage in WB 12th board exam 2025 is 90.79% - higher than the 2024 12th board exam when the pass percentage was 90%.

The boys registered a pass percentage of 92.03%, while 88.12% girls successfully cleared the the WB XIIth Inter examination.

WB 12th Stream wise pass percentage is:

Science: 99.46%

Commerce: 97.52%

Arts: 88.25%

East Medinipur District Topper

East or Purba Medinipur is the best performing district in the HS exam with a pass percentage of 95.74%.

North 24 Parganas is the second best district with a pass percentage of 93.5%.

Kolkata, capital of West Bengal, also emerged as one of the top performing districts in the WB Class 12 board with a pass percentage of 93.43%.

A total of 430,286 regular students from different districts of West Bengal passed the 12th Higher Secondary exams 2025 out of the total 4,82,948 students who had registered.

WBCHSE 12th HS Toppers list 2025

Rank 1: Rupayan Pal (497/500 99.40%)

Rupayan Pal (497/500 99.40%) Rank 2: Tushar Debnath (496/500 99.2%)

Tushar Debnath (496/500 99.2%) Rank 3: Rajashree Adhikary (495/500 99%)

Rajashree Adhikary (495/500 99%) Rank 4: Sreejita Ghoshal (494/500 or 98.8%)

WB 12th Topper Rupayan Pal is from Bardhaman district, Tushar Debnath hails from Coochbehar, Rajashree Adhikary is from Arambagh whereas 4th topper Sreejita Ghosal is from Bankura.



A total of 72 candidates from different districts of West Bengal, including 14 from Hooghly and 4 students from Kolkata, have figured in the WB 12th Merit List 2025, the Council said.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in today i.e. Wednesday May 07, 2025 the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS 2025 examinations, also known as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, held in March 2025.

WBCHSE Result 2025 Date and Time

The WB 12th results are announced at a press conference scheduled at 12:30 PM at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Students should note that WBCHSE declared today the 2025 HS Uch Madhyamik results of all three streams - Arts, Commerce and Sience, on its official website via a press conference at 12:30 PM whereas it will be available for students 02:00 PM onwards.

"WBCHSE Class 12th students can check their results at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in at 02:00 PM today", board officials said.

West Bengal students should also note that their marksheet will be issued from May 08, 2025.

"Hardcopies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centres, including 04 Regional Offices of the Council in West Bengal, from 10:00 AM May 08, 2025", the Council said.

Direct link to check WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2025

Click here to go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: " wbresults.nic.in "

" Click on "WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2025"

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided space

Click on Submit button

Take a print out for further reference.

The West Bengal Class 12th result 2025 can also be checked at "result.wb.gov.in" and DigiLocker ("results.digilocker.gov.in").

WB 12th Result via SMS

WB Uccha Madhyamik Higher Secondary result can also be aaccessed via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12<space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<space>Roll number and send it to 56070).

More than 7 lakh students from different districts of West Bengal had appeared for the 12th board exams conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education from March 03 to 18, 2025.

Along with the WB HS 12th Result 2025, the Council will also publish the Merit List along with names, scores and marks of toppers.

The Class 10 or Madhyamik result 2025 in West Bengal was announced on May 2, 2025 when the board registered the pass percentage of 86.56%.

WB 12th Pass Percentage, Toppers Past Years

In 2024, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education had conducted 12th board exam from February 16 to 29, 2024. The result was announced on May 8, 2024 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 90% .

In 2023, the Class 12 examination for the West Bengal students was started on March 14 and ended on March 27, 2023. The 2023 12th result was annouced on May 24, 2023. The overall pass percentage in 2023 was 89.25%.

In 2023, Subhrangsu Sardar from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was WB HS Topper by getting 496 out of 500 marks (which is 99.2%).



In 2022, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had declared the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, on June 10, 2022 .

A total of 272 students from different districts of West Bengal had made it to the list of TOP 10 in 2022. Among them 144 were boys and 128 girls.



The West Bengal board had registered overall pass percentage of 97.69 in the 12th board exam in 2021. A Muslim girl from Murshidabad district of West Bengal had topped the WB HS Uccha Madhyamik 12th board in 2021.

West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.13% in 2020 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam - an improvement by 3.84% as compared to 2019 when the success rate was 86.29%.

In 2019 , West Bengal 12th result declaration date was May 27. Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman Cooch Bihar Jenkins school were WB Uccha Madhyamik 2019 Toppers. East Midnapore district topped with 90% results followed by Kolkata, West Midnapore and Kalimpong districts.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had declared Madhyamik, Class 10 result , of 2022 on June 03. The board had recorded a pass percentage of 86.60 in Class 10 board exams. Arnab Gharai and Raunak Mandal were joint toppers.

