Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Steps, Link to Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially confirmed to announce the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2025 Tuesday May 13, 2025

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially confirmed to announce the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2025 Tuesday May 13, 2025.

Maharashtra 10th Result 2025 Date and Time

According to the official announcement, the Maha SSC result will be declared at 01:00 pm Tuesday May 13 on the official as well as affiliate websites.

"The Maharashtra SSC 2025 result will be announced at 01:00 PM Tuesday May 13, 2025", the board said in a notification issued today.

The Maharshtra board announces SSC board exam result of all nine divisions on its official website "mahresult.nic.in".

List of websites to check Maharashtra 10th result

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

www.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Candidates can also check their 10th result via Digilocker app.

Steps to check Maha 10th Result 2025

Students can follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 10th Result 2025.

Click here to go to result website: " sscresult.mahahsscboard.in ".

". Click on SSC Examination March 2025 Result

Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.

Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Along with the 10th result, Maharashtra board will also release overall pass percentage and other result related data. Students should note that the Maharashtra board does not release Merit and Toppers list.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted the 10th SSC theory exams this year from February 21 to March 17, 2025.

Class Improvement Scheme

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct three more exams under the Class Improvement Scheme.

The first Improvement or Supplementary exam will be held in June-July 2025, second in February-March 2026 and June-July 2026.

Online registration for June-July 2025 Improvement Exam will start from May 15, 2025.

The supplementary or improvement exams are held for students who fail in few subject, or pass in all subjects but want to improve their marks and score.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The Maharashtra board declares the 10th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.

The Maharashtra board had earlier announnced the Class XIIth board exam 2025 .

In a related development, the Maharashtra Education Department has launched a special website for admission in FYJC or Class 11 . Students passing the Class 10 exam should note that the FYJC admission process has been made online across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra 10th Result of Past Few Years

The Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 95.81% in the 2024 10th board exam 2024 result of which was declared on May 27, 2024 .

In 2023 , the Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.83% - a decline by over 3.11 as compared to 2022 when the pass percentage was 96.94%. in SSC Class 10 exams.

The Maharashtra state board had announced Class 10 result in 2021 on July 16 .In 2021, the SSC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid-19 and most of the students were declared passed.

In 2020, the state board declared the result on July 29 when it recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.

In 2019, SSC result was announced on June 08 whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were delayed because of the Pandemic.

