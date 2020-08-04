Police should be the last one to probe Jamia Millia violence: Delhi HC told

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was told by petitioners in a matter relating to the Jamia Millia violence, that the Police should be the last agency to investigate this matter.
"Police should be the last person to conduct this inquiry. Even CBI should not conduct the same as it is governed by the Centre and the protest was against Centre's CAA," said senior advocate Colin Gonsalves while appearing before a division bench of the High Court presided over by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Tuesday.
Gonsalves asked for an independent inquiry to be conducted by a Special Investigation Team which should be headed by an officer (a list of the same was submitted to the court) in whom the public has faith.
The senior counsel also read out various testimonies about the police brutalities. "They were using abusive language. I guess the students were getting the first lesson of communalism in the police force," Gonsalves said after reading out one of the testimonies.
The submissions came while the court was hearing a batch of petitions relating to the violence that broke out in and around Jamia Millia Islamia in December last year.
While hearing the matter, the court asked Gonsalves who recorded the testimonies that he was reading.
"We recorded it, we asked them to write it on a piece of paper which we later gave to the NHRC and also to the police. They were recorded just a day after the violence broke out," said Gonsalves while responding to the query of the court.
Gonsalves also aired some video clips before the court which showed police barging into the library, beating up the students and breaking the CCTV cameras. "When the girls ran to the washrooms of the reading rooms, they smashed the bulbs and assaulted the girls," Gonsalves submitted.
He submitted before the court that no FIR against the police has been filed for the brutality. "We want the entire CCTV footage to be placed on record under an affidavit filed by the Commissioner," Gonsalves said.
"These videos will prove the criminality of the police", he argued, questioning how can the police be trusted when their affidavit states that there was no evidence against any police official.
"I want to ask the police, How can we trust you with the investigation?," the counsel questioned.
The batch of petitions sought action against the alleged ruthless and excessive use of force by the police and paramilitary forces against students within the university.
The pleas have also sought registration of FIRs against the erring police officers.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
Also Read
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women
52k new Corona cases Tuesday, India remains among worst hit countries
Maharashtra, Bihar spar as BMC quarantines Cop probing Sushant suicide case
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
Riyaz aspires to win Gold in next Olympics, unable to afford two-time meals
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2020-21 Admission - Latest update
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2020 Admission Process to start from Aug 3
Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive
Governor, 5,874 others test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu Sunday
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa hospitalised with Covid-19
Adversities of this world are test from Allah: Hajj Sermon
Hajj 2020 begins, 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities on way to Arafat
Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study