Eat 'papad' to fight Covid-19, Minister who said this tests positive

New Delhi: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who had recently endorsed an indigenous "papad" brand claiming that eating the "papad" will help fight the deadly coronavirus, on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.
"Meghwal was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at around 10 a.m. after he complained of difficulty in breathing," a doctor told IANS.
However, his condition is said to be stable now. He is receiving treatment under Neeraj Nishchal, who is a professor at the department of Medicine at AIIMS, as per sources.
Meghwal, who is the Junior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, recently made headlines after he claimed that a particular brand of the ubiquitous Indian snack, ‘papad', had a role in boosting the immunity and antibodies that could help cure COVID-19.
A video of the minister endorsing 'Bhabhiji papad', which he called a health supplement, had gone viral on social media.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Horrifying scene at Kozhikode airport, both pilots among 18 dead
Is India preparing to clash with China and Pakistan simultaneously?
Now, Nepal constructs helipad at disputed site in Bihar
Also Read
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases
Top politicians, rights activist, folk artist among Covid-19 victims in Telangana, Andhra
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2020: Registration from Aug 10
DTE Post HSC Diploma 2020: Website launched, Registration from Aug 10
Nadia Beig clears Civil Services Exam at 23, but not youngest ever
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women