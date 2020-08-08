Furious employee orders sex toys, lists boss' contact as escort

[Representative image.]
Bengaluru: Frustrated over the non-clearance of provident funds (PF) benefits, an enraged employee listed his boss' number as an escort service and ordered erotic toys for his family members, an official said on Saturday.
"The incident occurred almost 10 days ago and we registered a case on Wednesday on this offence and are interrogating the matter," a police officer told IANS.
Hariprasad Joshi, the emplyee, has listed his boss Avinash Prabhu's number as escort service, a resident of Hulkul Residency on Lavelle Road.
"Joshi is not arrested yet and we are investigating the case," said the officer.
Prabhu, director of a realty and coffee trading company, is not able to process his employee Joshi's PF benefits request because the business has been stalled due to coronavirus.
In addition to that, his predecessor has also not submitted the relevant document for Joshi's benefits to be cleared.
However, a hard pressed Joshi was in dire need of money and resorted to stress the matter with Prabhu repeatedly, leading to some arguments as well.
Following the verbal volleys, Prabhu reportedly went to the extent of threatening Joshi that he would not pay him at all and dared him to do what he could, incensing his employee.
After this episode, an enraged Joshi sent abusive mails to Prabhu, his wife and children. Without stopping there, Joshi listed Prabhu's number as escort service and ordered sex toys on their names.
The Central CEN crime police registered a case on Joshi under the IT Act and IPC sections 419 and 509.
