India detects 64,399 new Corona cases in last 24 hrs, tally now at 21,53,011

New Delhi: India, the third-worst COVID-hit country globally, recorded a single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, pushing its total tally to 21,53,011.
Out of the total 21,53,011 cases, 6,28,747 are active cases, 14,80,884 have recovered from the deadly virus while 43,379 people have died.
A total of 53,879 persons recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours, while, 861 others lost their lives while battling the virus in just one day.
The government has carried out a test of 7,19,364 samples in the last 24 hours to check the infection. The cumulative total samples tested up to August 8 are 2,41,06,535.
So far, total operational laboratories reporting to the Indian Council of Medical Research are 1,402. There are 940 government laboratories and 462 private labs.
Out of the total 1,402 laboratories, real-time RT-PCR for COVID-19 is being carried out in 713 labs.
Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in India with the total number of cases climbing to 4,90,262, however, the good news is that in the last 24 hours, the active cases went down by 723 and a total of 10,906 people recovered from the virus in the state.
Following Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu which has a total of 2,85,025 cases, however, the state reported 727 less cases in the last one day while 6,488 people recovered from the virus. The state has recorded 4,690 deaths so far including 119 which occurred in the last 24 hours.
Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recorded their highest single-day spikes of 2,618, 2565, 2,488 cases and 1,151 cases, respectively.
On the global front, a total of 19,571,989 have been infected with the deadly virus while the deaths have climbed to 725,914 with 162,422 in the United States alone.
The United States and Brazil remained the worst-hit nations with a total tally of 49,97,705 and 30,12,412 cases, respectively. Brazil has recorded 100,477 deaths so far.
Mexico has the third highest death toll with a total of 52,006 deaths so far followed by United Kingdom which has recorded 46,651 deaths by Sunday.
In the United State's New York state, a total of 32,768 people have died while 73,609 have recovered.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
After Ahmedabad, fire now at Covid centre in Vijayawada; 7 dead
Also Read
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Is India preparing to clash with China and Pakistan simultaneously?
Now, Nepal constructs helipad at disputed site in Bihar
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases
Top politicians, rights activist, folk artist among Covid-19 victims in Telangana, Andhra
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2020: Registration from Aug 10
DTE Post HSC Diploma 2020: Website launched, Registration from Aug 10
Nadia Beig clears Civil Services Exam at 23, but not youngest ever
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women