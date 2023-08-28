DME MP NEET UG 2023 2nd Round Allotment Today - Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal is set to publish on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG 2023 (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling today i.e. Monday Auagust 28, 2023.
"DME MP NEET UG 2023 allotment result of second round will be on August 28, 2023", Madhya Pradesh MBBS / BDS Round 2 Counselling Schedule says.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the Second Round of DME MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling in Madhya Pradesh should confirm their admission from August 29 to September 03, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on Second Round Seat Allotment result.
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2023.
Candidates should note that the Madhya Pradesh medical admission authority has not mentioned any time to release the Second Round provisional allotment information. It will however release the result any time by Thursday afternoon.
Candidates should note that reporting at allotted Medical / Dentalcollege in person for document verification and admission should be done from August 29 to September 03, 2023 (up to 06:00 pm), DME MP said.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had on Aug 22, 2023 published Merit List of candidates eligible for Second Round of Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling conducted for the year 2023-24.
Candidates who are not allotted seats in second round or are not satisfied with the allotted seats can participate in Mop up round. To do so, they require to register afresh which will start on August 29 and continue till September 04, 2023.
Candidates who do not get admission even in Mop up round can opt for college level admission done to fill stray vacancies.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2023 from July 26, 2023.
It released NEET UG allotment result of first round of MBBS and BDS counselling on August 07, 2023. Before that it had published NEET UG Merit List on August 01, 2023.
