Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result - Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released today i.e. Wednesday August 30, 2023 on its official website medadmgujarat.org Round 2 Seat Allotment result of students who are seeking admission in MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses for the year 2023-24.
Students should note that ACPUGMEC Gujarat is conduction Second Round counselling only for MBBS and BDS courses. Admission counselling for BAMS (Ayurvedic ) and BHMS (Homeopathy) courses will be held separately.
ACPUGMEC Gujarat started choice filling for NEET UG Round 2 from Wednesday August 23, 2023. The last date of second round choice filling is August 27, 2023 till 03:00 pm.
Two days - August 28 and 29, 2023 - were reserved for processing of seat allotment result.
Accordingly, ACPUGMEC Gujarat published the NEET UG 2023 Allotment result today on Wednesday August 30, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Click on the links marked as "Alloted List (Meritwise)" or "Alloted List (Institutewise)" under 2nd Round Result on the Home Page.
3. Click on "Second Round Allotment List (MBBS and BDS)".
4. Check your name in the PDF list.
Candidates who are alloted seats in Gujarat NEET UG 2023 MBBS and BDS Second Round should pay online the fees from Aug 31 to Sept 03, 2023.
On the other hand, the last day to submit original documents and confirm admission is Sept 04, 2023.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students who wish to participate in Gujarat NEET UG 2023 MBBS and BDS Round 2 Counselling 2023 from August 19, 2023. The last date of application was August 21, 2023.
ACPUGMEC Gujarat had earlier revised the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 allotment. Accordingly, it published round 1 result on August 12, 2023. Last date to report by students who were allotted seats in round 1 was August 18, 2023.
