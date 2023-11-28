Two Israeli Army officers fired for fleeing from Gaza

[Image for representation.]
Occupied Jerusalem: The Israeli army has fired two officers - one of them a Commander -whose forces withdrew from the battlefield after being ambushed by the Palestinian Resistance fighters in the Northern Gaza Strip, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported Monday Nov 27, 2023.
The Israel's largest daily reported that about half of the soldiers in the force have not returned to the unit since the dismissal of the officers, causing a “severe crisis between the soldiers of the battalion and the Commander to which it belonged.”
The officers moaned that the force was sent on a mission in an unscrupulous way after engaging in another prolonged activity in the Gaza Strip without rest, Anadolu Agency reported citing Yedioth Ahronoth.
“A crisis of confidence arises in the force, but it is being dealt with correctly by extracting lessons at all levels”, the newspaper quoted the army as saying.
Israel launched a brazen military offensive in the Gaza Strip following the Operation Al Aqsa Flood launched on Oct 7 by Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas in response to continues targeting of Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank, repeated desecration of Masjd Al Aqsa and provocations by the illegal settlers.
According to the Israeli officials as many as 1,200 Israelis, including some foreign nationals, were killed in the Hamas attack launched through sea, land and air.
On the other hand, close to 15,000 civilians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, have been killed since Oct 7 in Gaza because of the round the clock bombings on the besieged territory by the Israeli Occupied Forces, according to the Health Ministry of Palestine.
More than 230 Palestinians, including 55 children have also been killed in the Israeli raids in the Occupied West Bank.
Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza promising its citizens to “eliminate” Hamas. However, it has so far not able to provide any record of what losses – military as well as in terms of infrastructure – Hamas has incurred in more than 50 days of war.
Hamas meanwhile claimed that its fighters have destroyed – fully or partially, more than 335 Military vehicles including Merkava tanks and other Armored Combat Vehicles.
Israel on its part said that at least 391 of its soldiers have been killed since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7. The fatalities included 69 soldiers since Israel expanded its ground onslaught in the blockaded territory on Oct. 27, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.
But, local Israeli media quoting the Military Cemetery directors had reported that the burial ground for the Israeli soldiers is receiving dead bodies every hour.
David Orin Baruch, the Director of the Mount Herzl Cemetery, West of Occupied Jerusalem, al-Quds, noted that in the past 48 hours, a huge number of graves have been opened, and "only on Mount Herzl, we have buried about 50 dead."
According to Israeli Haaretz newspaper, about 1,000 Israeli soldiers, including 202 in critical condition, have been injured since the beginning of the war and battles in Gaza.
In a related development, Hamas and Israel late in the evening Monday Nov 27, 2023 agreed to extend the 4-day truce deal that came into effect on Friday Nov 24, 2023 by two more days.
A total of 50 Israeli captives and 150 Palestinians have been released since the truce. Besides, aid trucks carrying medicine, food, duel and other essentials have also entered Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing as part of the deal.
Hamas has also released some foreign nationals, including more than 10 Thai and Filipino workers, an American citizen and an Israeli-Russian. “Their release is unconditional and not part of any deal”, Hamas said.
More Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released during the next two-days.
