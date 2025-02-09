5th batch of hostages-prisoners swap amid Trump’s Gaza takeover rhetoric

The Palestinian Resistance Groups led by Hamas Saturday February 08, 2025 released three Israeli hostages and the Zionist regime in exchange released 183 Palestinian prisoner

Sunday February 9, 2025 5:35 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Gaza/Tel Aviv: The Palestinian Resistance Groups led by Hamas Saturday February 08, 2025 released three Israeli hostages and the Zionist regime in exchange released 183 Palestinian prisoner.

This was the 5th batch of hostages-prisoners exchange between Israel and Palestinian Resistance as agreed in the Gaza Ceasefire Deal enforced on January 19, 2025.

The three Israelis released Saturday are Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi.

Al-Qassam Brigades hand over the three Israeli prisoners dressed in military uniform to the Red Cross in Deir Al-Balah, Central Gaza Strip.

Whereas some of the 183 Palestinian prisoners released Saturday included Sheikh Jamal Al-Tawil, Mohammad Atoun and Issam Atoun from occupied Jerusalem, Mansour Moqadaa, Shadi al-Burghouthi, Rushdi Abu Ramouz from the town of Kafr Aqab in occupied Jerusalem and others.

[Palestinian prisoners released Saturday were take to hospital]

The latest prisoners exchange between Hamas and Israel took place amid U.S. President Donald Trump's "Gaza takeover" declaration which sparked outrage with American Arabs rejecting the U.S. President's comments as "rhetoric".

One of Palesitnian prisoners released Saturday February 09, Sheikh Jamal Al-Tawil was taken to the hospital after his release in Beitunia, west of Ramallah, due to his health condition.

BREAKING:



English testimony of Palestinian hostage Ibrahim Mohammad Al-Shawish who was released today by Israel.



For 45 days, he was blindfolded, shackled, and forced to kneel, before being transferred to Naqab (Negev) prison, where he suffered electric shocks and attacks by… pic.twitter.com/wW1r4XHJk5 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) February 9, 2025

Later, Red Cross confirmed 6 other Palesitnian prisoners too were taken to hospital because of their poor health condition.

Meanwhile, Israeli are protesting in Tel Aviv demanding simultaneous release of the Isareli captives.

They are also moaning the “poor health” condition of the latest Israeli captives. But, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim on Saturday said Israel’s “procrastination and lack of commitment in implementing the first phase... exposes this agreement to danger and thus it may stop or collapse.”

He also described, in an interview with AFP, the condition of the hostages as “acceptable under the difficult circumstances that the Gaza Strip was living.”

In first batch, 90 Palestinians were released in exchange of 03 Israelis on January 19 , as many as 200 Palestinians were released in exchange of 04 Palestinians in second batch on January 25, a total of 110 Palestinians were released in exchange of 03 Israelis in 3rd batch on January 30 , and 4th batch of 183 Palestinians were released last Saturday Feb 01 in exchange of 3 Israelis.

With this the total number of Israeli hostages released so far has reached 16 and the number of Palestinian prisoners whe became free has come to 766.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.