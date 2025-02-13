‘Farzi’ JPC Report on Waqf tabled in Parliament



The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was Thursday February 13, 2025 tabled in both the houses of the Parliament amidst commotion and Congress calling it a ‘farzi’ report

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was Thursday February 13, 2025 tabled in both the houses of the Parliament amidst commotion and Congress calling it a ‘farzi’ report.

JPC on Waqf: Brief Timeline

The Narendra Modi government had introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha for the first time on August 08, 2024 proposing 44 amendments in The Waqf Act 1995.

The Bill was however referred to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after protests by the opposition parties. The JPC was supposed to submit its report by November 30, 2024. It was however extended till the last day of the 2025 Budget Session.

The JPC finally cleared the Bill on January 27, 2025 accepting all proposals submitted by the BJP members and rejecting those of the opposition parties.

“The Bill has been cleared by the Joint Parliamentary Committee with 14 amendments proposed by the BJP MPs after voting”, JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal said.

JPC on Waqf tabled in Parliament

The JPC Report on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was first tabled in the Rajya Sabha and later in the Lok Sabha amid protests by the opposition parties in both the houses.

The report was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Medha Vishram Kulkarni, BJP MP and a member of the panel.

On the other hand, JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagadambika Pal tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha.

Ruckus in Parliament

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said the deletion of the opposition parties' dissent notes is condemnable and anti-democratic.

Kharge urged Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to reject the “farzi” report and send it back.

Kharge also said statements of non-stakeholders and those who have do not have any relation with Muslim Waqf were included in the report.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju rejected the allegations, calling them “false and misleading” and accused the Opposition of attempting to mislead the House.

He said nothing has been removed from the report, and everything, including annexures, have been included in the report before tabling it in the Parliament.

Amid the ruckus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in Lok Sabha, said some members of the Opposition had said that their “disputes” had not been fully included in the report.

He said his party had no objection to whatever the Opposition wanted to include if the Speaker felt it appropriate as per Parliamentary procedure.

