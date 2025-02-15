Oracle named 'Leader' by Gartner Magic Quadrant

Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Oracle Fusion Cloud Service, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX)

Saturday February 15, 2025 12:17 PM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee

Austin (Texas): Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Oracle Fusion Cloud Service, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).

This is the 12th consecutive time that Oracle has been named a Leader.

Magic Quadrant (MQ) published market research reports in association with IT consulting firm Gartner that rely on proprietary qualitative data analysis methods to demonstrate market trends, such as direction, maturity and participants.

Their analyses are conducted for several specific technology industries and are updated every 1–2 years. In Gartner Magic Quadrant 2024 report, Oracle was recognized for its “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision".

Rob Tarkoff, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Cloud CX, commenting on the tech giant’s achievement said this has been made possible by the Oracle team that “resolves issues faster, manage higher volumes of requests, and navigate intricate dependencies on back-end systems” and keeps customers happy.

“Organizations that embrace cutting-edge technology are much better positioned to meet these increasing demands and stay ahead of the competition", Rob said.

"We believe Gartner’s recognition underscores Oracle’s reliable delivery of innovative capabilities that help customers reduce friction across the customer service lifecycle and deliver outstanding customer experiences", he added.

Organizations across all industries are leveraging the AI capabilities within Oracle Service to automate service operations, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction.

[The writer, Zohair M Safwan Faizee, is a Writer at ummid.com.]

