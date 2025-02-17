In a first, Ramadan 2025 to witness two Eclipses

In probably the first or rarest of rare celestial event, Ramadan 2025 will witness two eclipses – one lunar eclipse and the other solar eclipse in a span of 14 days.

The first celestial event to grace Ramadan this year will be first Lunar Eclipse of the year on 13th or 14th Ramadan 1446 H corresponding to March 13-14, 2025.

The second astral event will be the first Solar Eclipse of the year on 28th or 29th Ramadan 1446 H corresponding to March 29, 2025.

Total Lunar Eclipse on 13/14 Ramadan 1446 AH

The first eclipse of the year 2025 will be total Lunar Eclipse or Blood Moon occurring on March 13-14 2025 that will coincide with 13th or 14th day of Ramadan – the Holy Month of fasting.

The total Lunar Eclipse on March 13 will be the first such eclipse visible anywhere on Earth since November 2022.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth moves directly between the Sun and Moon, casting a shadow over the lunar surface.

As the eclipse reach totality, the Moon takes on a deep reddish-orange hue, earning the name "Blood Moon”.

Muslims in North and South America, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, will be able to witness the Total Lunar Eclipse.

On the other hand, Muslims in United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany will see the Moon set during the eclipse whereas Muslims in Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia will catch the early phases before moonset.

Muslims in India, Pakistan and most of the Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Iraq, will not witness the totality phase. The Moon will set before the eclipse reaches its peak (around sunrise local time). Observers may see only the initial partial eclipse before moonset.



Partial Solar Eclipse on 28/29 Ramadan 1446 AH

There will be a partial solar eclipse on Saturday, March 29, 2025 coinciding with 28th or 29th of Ramadan 2025.

A solar eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially.

The first solar eclipse of the year 2025 will be seen in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and South America. The eclipse will also be seen from the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Arctic Ocean.

Ramadan this year is likely to start on March 01 or 02, 2025. The exact date will be confirmed after the sighting of the New Moon or Crescent on February 28, 2025.

Either way the Holy month of fasting this year will witness two eclipses and the worshippers, along with special Ramadan prayers, will also get a rare chance of offering eclipse prayers during the Holy Month.

Eclipse Special Prayers

The solar and lunar eclipses as per the Islamic belief are signs of Allah, the Almighty. The Prophet has rejected any myth associated with eclipses.

He however has advised Muslims to pray when they see lunar or solar eclipse. The special prayer when Lunar Eclipse occurs is called as Salat al Khusoof.

The special prayer offered when Solar Eclipse occurs is called as Salat al Kusuf. Sometimes prayers for solar and lunar eclipses both are referred as Salat al Kusuf.

While the two eclipses in Ramadan are rarest and not seen in the recent history, two eclipse in one month is also rare. The last time two eclipse in one month was seen in October 2023.

The years 2000, 2011 and 2018 were the luckiest when they witnessed 3 eclipses in one month - two solar eclipses and one lunar eclipse.

The next time 3 eclispes in one month can be seen are in 2029, 2036 and 2047.

