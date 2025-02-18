Taraweeh Schedule 2025 for Masjid al Haram, Masjid Nabawi Released

The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Tuesday released the schedule of Taraweeh - Special Night Prayers offered during the Holy Month of Ramadan 2025, at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah

Tuesday February 18, 2025

[The President of the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdur Rahman As Sudais with Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Hudaify as the head of Imams of the Masjid Al Nabawi (L)]



Makkah/Madinah: The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Tuesday released the schedule of Taraweeh - Special Night Prayers offered during the Holy Month of Ramadan 2025, at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah.

Along with the Taraweeh Schedule 2024 at the Two Holy Mosques, the General Presidency has also published the list giving the names of the Imams who will lead Taraweeh - the Special Night Prayers offered in the month of Ramadan, in Makkah and Madinah.

The Holy Month of Fasting this year is likely to start either on March 01 or 02, 2025. The exact date will be confirmed on Friday 29th of Shaban 1446 AH, corresponding to February 28, 2025, when Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries will look for the Ramadan Moon.

Masjid al Haram Taraweeh Schedule 2025

According to the schedule released by the Makkah Haram Administration, Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah will be led by seven Imams. They are:

President Sheikh Abdur Rahman As Sudais Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly Sheikh Abdullah Juhany Sheikh Bandar Baleelah Sheikh Yasir Dawsary Sheikh Badr Al Turki Sheikh Waleed Al Shamsan

The Taraweeh prayers at Makkah Haram will consist of 10 Rakahs, followed by 3 Rakahs of Witr. Each imam will lead prayers on certain nights, providing a different kind of spiritual experience for worshippers.

Masjid an-Nabawi Taraweeh Schedule 2025

According to the schedule released by the Haram Administration, Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at the Masjid an-Nabawi in The City of Prophet (peace be upon him) Madinah will be led by eight Imams. They are:

Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al-Hudhaify Sheikh Khalid Muhanna Sheikh Abdullah Buayjaan Sheikh Ahmed Taleb Sheikh Abdullah Qarafi Sheikh Muhsin al Qasim Sheikh Saleh Budair Sheikhd Muhammad Barhaji

The Taraweeh prayers in Masjid an-Nabawi will also consist of 10 Rakahs, followed by 3 Rakahs of Witr. Each imam will lead prayers on certain nights, providing a different kind of spiritual experience for worshippers.

While Muslims who will travel to Makkah for Umrah during the month of Ramadan will offer Taraweeh prayers as per the above schedule, their counterparts around the world can watch the live streaming that will be broadcasted live from the two cities.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Saud Al Shuraim will be absent for the 3rd consecutive year from leading Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers during Ramadan in Masjid Al Haram.

