Meet Rekha Gupta, The New Delhi Chief Minister

Thursday February 20, 2025 0:35 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party Wednesday February 19, 2025 unanimously elected Rekha Gupta as its leader, thus paving her way to become the New Chief Minister of NCT Delhi.

Rekha Gupta’s election as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party and the new Chief Minister of Delhi was confirmed by the office of LG V.K. Saxena.

Following the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Rekha Gupta called on the LG to stake claim to form the new Government of NCT of Delhi. The LG accepted her claim and invited her to form the new government.

Rekha Gupta will succed Atishi of the Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the new Chief Minister of Delhi NCR.

The latest development is the result of the BJP's victory in the 2025 Delhi elections . The BJP unseated the AAP government in Delhi since 2015 by winning 48 of the total 70 seats.

Gupta is scheduled to be sworn in as New Chief Minister of Delhi Thursday February 20, 2025 along with six ministers.

The six names doing the rounds for the Delhi Cabinet are Manjinder Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Ravinder Singh Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pravesh Verma.

About Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta was born in Julana, Haryana on 19 July 1974 and hold a LLB degree. A first time MLA, Rekha Gupta, will be the 4th woman and 9th Chief Minister of Delhi.

Rekha Gupta had won the 2025 Delhi elections from Shalimar Bagh.

Rekha Gupta began her political career as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), becoming the President and General Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).

She also served as the General Secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi, a member of the party's national Executive Committee.

A three-time councillor from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54), Rekha Gupta also served as the Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Gupta was also fielded by the BJP as the MCD mayoral candidate against AAP's Shelly Oberoi in 2023 .

