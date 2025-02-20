Saudi Arabia rolls-out new Riyal symbol

Friday February 21, 2025 0:21 AM , ummid.com News Network

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Thursday February 20, 2025 launched new Riyal symbol.

King Salman approved the official symbol for the Saudi Riyal, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the Kingdom’s financial journey, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The new symbol, which blends Arabic calligraphy with the name of the national currency, “Riyal”, will be utilized in financial and commercial transactions both within Saudi Arabia and internationally.

The new symbol will streamline the representation of the Saudi Riyal in local, regional, and international contexts, making it suitable for use in referring to the Saudi Riyal in all financial and commercial transactions, Saudi Central Bank, SAMA, said.

