Last Date for RRB Recruitment CEN 08/2024 Extended till March 01

Friday February 21, 2025 3:35 PM , ummid.com News Network

RRB Recruitment CEN 08/2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended for the 3rd time the last date of application for the Railways Recruitment drive to fill over 32,000 vacancies under the notification RRB Recruitment CEN 08/2024.

The last date of application for RRB Recruitment CEN 08/2024 was today i.e. February 21, 2025.

As per the latest notification issued by the Railway Recruitment Board, however, candidates can now apply for the job till March 01, 2025.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is accepting online applications through its official website rrbapply.gov.in for RRB Group D posts to fill 32,438 Level-1 vacancies.

RRB Recruitment CEN 08/2024 - Important Dates

The online application started on January 23, 2025. The last date of application was originally fixed as February 06. It was first extended till February 16 and later till February 21, 2025.

As per the notification dated Feb 20, 2025, the Railways extended the last date of application till 23:59 Hrs March 01, 2025.

The candidates should note that the last date for application fee payment is March 03, 2025 till 23:59 Hrs.

Date and time of modification window for modifications in the application form (including Applied RRB) without payment of modification fee is from March 04 to 13, 2025 till 23:59 Hrs.

Candidates who have so far not submitted their application can apply at "rrbapply.gov.in".

