Ramadan 2025 fasting hours longest in Greenland, shortest in New Zealand

Tuesday March 4, 2025 1:25 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Muslims waiting for Iftaar - the time to break day-long fast]

Ramadan 2025: As Muslims around the world supplicate during the Holy Month of Ramadan, it turns out that the fasting hours are longest in Greenland and shortest in New Zealand with other countries falling in between.

Ramadan in Greenland

Located between the North Atlantic and the Arctic Ocean Greenland - a self-governing province of Denmark, is the largest island in the world.

The island has less than 1,000 Muslim inhabitants. The only known Muslim in the island is Wassam Azaqeer of Lebanon. He is making news last few years since he is observing Ramadan fast despite the challenging situation in Greenland.

Talking to Arab TV in August 2011 , Wassam said he is fasting daily for 21 hours – the longest fasting hours, with full determination.

As in Ramadan 2025, Greenland has the longest fasting hours where Muslims are required to refrain from eating for around 16 hours.

Similar is the case in Iceland where fasting hours are equal to Greenland.

Shortest fasting hours

Muslims, who are residing in the world’s southernmost countries, such as Chile or New Zealand, will fast for about 13 hours.

The number of fasting hours are bit shorter this year and will continue to decrease until 2031, which is the year Ramadan will encompass the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, for Muslims living in the Northern Hemisphere.

However, after that, fasting hours will increase in the Northern Hemisphere until its summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year. The opposite will happen for fasting Muslims living south of the equator.

Countries with Longest and Shortest Fast

Following is the list of the countries with longest and shortest Ramadan fasts.

Nuuk, Greenland: 16 hours

Reykjavik, Iceland: 16 hours

Helsinki, Finland: 15 hours

Oslo, Norway: 15 hours

Stockholm, Sweden: 15 hours

Glasgow, Scotland: 15 hours

Berlin, Germany: 14 hours

Dublin, Ireland: 14 hours

Moscow, Russia: 14 hours

Amsterdam, Netherlands: 14 hours

Warsaw, Poland: 14 hours

Astana, Kazakhstan: 14 hours

Brussels, Belgium: 14 hours

London, United Kingdom: 14 hours

Zurich, Switzerland: 14 hours

Bucharest, Romania: 14 hours

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina: 14 hours

Sofia, Bulgaria: 14 hours

Rome, Italy: 14 hours

Madrid, Spain: 14 hours

Paris, France: 14 hours

Ankara, Turkey: 14 hours



New York, United States: 14 hours

Ottawa, Canada: 14 hours

Beijing, China: 14 hours

Athens, Greece: 13 hours

Lisbon, Portugal: 13 hours

Tokyo, Japan: 13 hours

Washington, DC, US: 13 hours

Los Angeles, US: 13 hours

Tunis, Tunisia: 13 hours

Algiers, Algeria: 13 hours

Tehran, Iran: 13 hours

Kabul, Afghanistan: 13 hours

New Delhi, India: 13 hours

Dhaka, Bangladesh: 13 hours

Rabat, Morocco: 13 hours

Damascus, Syria: 13 hours

Islamabad, Pakistan: 13 hours

Baghdad, Iraq: 13 hours

Beirut, Lebanon: 13 hours

Amman, Jordan: 13 hours

Gaza City, Palestine: 13 hours

Cairo, Egypt: 13 hours

Doha, Qatar: 13 hours

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 13 hours

Khartoum, Sudan: 13 hours

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 13 hours

Abuja, Nigeria: 13 hours

Aden, Yemen: 13 hours

Dakar, Senegal: 13 hours

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: 13 hours

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 13 hours

Colombo, Sri Lanka: 13 hours

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13 hours

Mogadishu, Somalia: 13 hours

Ciudad del Este, Paraguay: 13 hours

Nairobi, Kenya: 13 hours

Harare, Zimbabwe: 13 hours

Jakarta, Indonesia: 13 hours

Luanda, Angola: 13 hours

Bangkok, Thailand: 13 hours

Brasilia, Brazil: 13 hours

Johannesburg, South Africa: 13 hours

Montevideo, Uruguay: 13 hours

Canberra, Australia: 13 hours

Puerto Montt, Chile: 13 hours

Christchurch, New Zealand: 13 hours

Interestingly, Ramadan 2025 started with March with the dates of the two months matching with each other.

Another distinction of Ramadan this year is that it will witness two eclipses – one total lunar eclipse and the other partial solar eclipse.

Also the year 2030 will be distinct when the Holy Month of Ramadan will be observed twice – first in January and again in December.

[With inputs from Al Jazeera]

