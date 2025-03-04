Ramadan 2025 fasting hours longest in Greenland, shortest in New Zealand

[Muslims waiting for Iftaar - the time to break day-long fast]
Ramadan 2025: As Muslims around the world supplicate during the Holy Month of Ramadan, it turns out that the fasting hours are longest in Greenland and shortest in New Zealand with other countries falling in between.
Located between the North Atlantic and the Arctic Ocean Greenland - a self-governing province of Denmark, is the largest island in the world.
The island has less than 1,000 Muslim inhabitants. The only known Muslim in the island is Wassam Azaqeer of Lebanon. He is making news last few years since he is observing Ramadan fast despite the challenging situation in Greenland.
Talking to Arab TV in August 2011, Wassam said he is fasting daily for 21 hours – the longest fasting hours, with full determination.
As in Ramadan 2025, Greenland has the longest fasting hours where Muslims are required to refrain from eating for around 16 hours.
Similar is the case in Iceland where fasting hours are equal to Greenland.
Muslims, who are residing in the world’s southernmost countries, such as Chile or New Zealand, will fast for about 13 hours.
The number of fasting hours are bit shorter this year and will continue to decrease until 2031, which is the year Ramadan will encompass the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, for Muslims living in the Northern Hemisphere.
However, after that, fasting hours will increase in the Northern Hemisphere until its summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year. The opposite will happen for fasting Muslims living south of the equator.
Following is the list of the countries with longest and shortest Ramadan fasts.
Interestingly, Ramadan 2025 started with March with the dates of the two months matching with each other.
Another distinction of Ramadan this year is that it will witness two eclipses – one total lunar eclipse and the other partial solar eclipse.
Also the year 2030 will be distinct when the Holy Month of Ramadan will be observed twice – first in January and again in December.
[With inputs from Al Jazeera]
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.