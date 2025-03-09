Watch: Trump's Golf resort vandalized, painted with “Gaza not for sale”

In what is seen as the strong rebuttal of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Gaza takeover plan” his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland was Saturday vandalized and painted with pro-Palestine graffiti

According to the images and videos going viral on different social media platform, Trump’s Turnberry resort is painted with “Gaza Not For Sale”, “Free Palestine”, “Free Gaza” and “Fu** Trump” graffiti.

The pro-Palestine graffiti in red is also seen scrawled on the walls of the white building.

The Palestinian Action took the responsibility.

"Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach”, the U.S. based pro-Palestinian activists' group said in a social media post.

The Scotland Police confirmed the incident and said that they are investigating the matter, according to Reuters.

“Around 4.40 AM Saturday, we received a report of damage to the golf course and premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry," a Police Scotland spokesperson said, adding that enquiries were ongoing.

Trump Turnberry meanwhile called the activism a “childish, criminal act” and said it will ensure it does not affect its business, according to Associated Press.

Trump's sinister Gaza Plan

After taking oath as the U.S. President for second term, Trump has “proposed” a plan to “takeover and own” Gaza by forcibly displacing around 2.3 million Palestinians from the strip.

Trump ahas also released an AI generated video to showcase his "Vision of Gaza". The Palestinians on the other hand while slamming Trump released their own AI generated video portrying "Gaza of their dreams".

The plan has been rejected by almost whole of the world. Rejecting Trump’s plan, Egypt proposed its own plan to rebuild Gaza which was endorsed by the Arab Summit and OIC.

On Saturday March 08 , European countries including UK, France, Germany and Italy too endorsed the Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza calling it “realistic”.

