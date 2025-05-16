TN SSLC 10th Result 2025 Today: Direct Link to Check

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) is declaring the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TBSE SSLC) 10th and HSE +1 Class 11 results 2025 on its official website tnresults.nic.in as well as associate websites, including DigiLocker today i.e. Friday May 16, 2025

Friday May 16, 2025 0:35 AM , ummid.com News Network

TN SSLC 2025 Result: The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) is declaring the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TBSE SSLC) 10th and HSE +1 Class 11 results 2025 on its official website tnresults.nic.in as well as associate websites, including DigiLocker today i.e. Friday May 16, 2025.

The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Board exams were held from March 28 to April 15, 2025 in offline, pen-and-paper mode across multiple centres in different districts of Tamil Nadu. The board is now announcing the 2025 board exam results.

TN SSLC Result 2025

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has officially confirmed the exact date and time to announce the Class 10 result.

In an official notification, TNBSE said Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result 2025 will be announced on Friday May 16, 2025 at 09:00 AM.

The TN SSLC 2025 result date and time have been confirmed by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The SSLC result will be announced at a press conference held at the Directorate of State Examinations, Prof. Anbazhagan Education Complex.

Once declared, the TN SSLC result will be available on the official website "tnresults.nic.in".

Direct link to Check TN SSLC 2025 Result

Go to official website: " tnresults.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "TN SSLC Result 2025"

Enter Registration No and Date of Birth

Click on the button labelled as "Get Marks"

Download the SSLC marksheet in PDF

Take printout.

The TN SSLC result can also be checked via dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, DigiLocker app digilocker.gov.in.

TN SSLC result can also be checked via SMS. To get Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2025 as SMS on phone, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites.

TN Class 11th HSE +1 Result 2025

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) in the same official website also said that the TN Class 11th HSE +1 result will also be declared on Friday May 16, 2025.

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) said TN Class 11 result 2025 will be announced at 02:00 PM Friday.

After declaration, TN HSE +1 or Class 11 result will be available for donwload on the official website tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2025 was announced on May 08, 2025. The state registered a pass percentage of 95.03% in HSE +2 or Class 12th exams 2025 .

TN SSLC Previous Years Pass Percentages

In 2024 the TN SSLC result was announced on May 10, 2024. The state had registered a pass percentage of 91.55% in the 2024 SSLC exams .

The TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 91.39 in the Class 10 SSLC exams held in 2023 .

In 2022, Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 10th i.e. SSLC result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in on June 20, 2022. The overall pass percent in 2022 was 90.07%.

In 2021 and 2020 TN SSLC Class 10 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

In 2019, TN SSLC exams were conducted smoothly and the board had registered pass percentage of 95.20, in 2018 the pass percent was 94.5, in 2017 it was 94.40 and in 2016 the pass percent was 93.6%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.