CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 This Week

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare Class Xth and XIIth result 2021 by the end of this month.
As per the Supreme Court order CBSE 10th and 12th results must be declared before July 31, 2021. Accordingly, the CBSE, CISCE and all state boards must declare the board exam results on or before the due date set by the apex court.
Students therefore should hope that CBSE Class 12th and 10th result will be declared this week.
The CBSE had earlier extended the deadline for result preparation till July 26 citing Eid al Adha holiday. But, as per the SC guidelines it could not delay the result declaration any further.
Once declared the CBSE result will be published on the official result website cbseresults.nic.in and a number of other websites including cbse.nic.in.
1. Go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
2. Select Class 10 or Class 12 result link
3. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
4.
Click on "Submit" button
Students should note that CBSE Class 12th and Class 10th results of all regions including CBSE Delhi, CBSE Mumbai, CBSE Ahmedabad, CBSE Hyderabad, CBSE Chennai, CBSE Bengaluru, CBSE Kolkata, CBSE Kerala and other states will be declared on the same day. The results of CBSE Dubai, CBSE UAE, CBSE Riyadh and other international and overseas centres will also be declared simultaneously.
Following the SC guidelines, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th result on Saturday July 24. CISCE students in fact took a dig at CBSE students with memes saying “Hum First” as they got their results before the students of the central board.
Meanwhile, state boards in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Himachal Board have already declared the board exam result.
Likewise Karnataka and West Bengal too have decalred Class 12th board exam result in the last week.
Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh state board has declared the 10th result and is preparing to declare the 12th result this week.
Other states too are in final stages of declaring the board exam results.
The CBSE, CISCE and state board exams were cancelled because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The results are therefore being prepared as per the Supreme Court guidelines and special evaluation and assessment scheme.
Against all this hiccup vis-à-vis cancellation of 2021 board exams and result declaration, Bihar Board of School Education (BSEB) is exception. The Bihar board not only conducted peacefully and without any major hurdle 10th and 12th board exams but also declared the results of both the important exams.
Bihar planned 10th and 12th exams in February – long before the second wave of Coronavirus that disrupted the board exams in other states.
Clearly ahead of its counterparts in other states, Bihar board also started Class 11th or intermediate admission 2021 through OFSS centralised system.
