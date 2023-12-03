07 Muslim MLAs in 119-Member Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: The 119-member Telangana Assembly will have only 07 Muslim MLAs - a glance at the Election Commission of India list of the candidates who won the 2023 state elections, released Sunday showed.
The population of Muslims in Telangana is around 13 per cent. Accordingly, the Telangana Assembly should have at least 15 Muslim MLAs based on the population of the community in the state.
The latest Assembly elections in Telangana were held for the 119 seats in single phase on November 30, 2023.
The counting of votes was done today i.e. Sunday December 03, 2023. All the results were announced by the Election Commission of India today itself.
According to the final results of the 2023 Telangana Assembly Elections declared by the Poll Panel Sunday, the Congress Party won a total of 64 seats. None of them is a Muslim.
The ruling BRS won a total of 39 seats. Again, none of them is a Muslim.
Unlike the BJP which seldom fields Muslim candidates, the Congress and the BRS had given the party tickets to Muslims. But none of them could win.
The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won a total of 07 seats. All AIMIM winning candidates are Muslims.
1. Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet)
2. Mohammed Majid Hussain (Nampally)
3. Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan)
4. Mir Zulfeqar Ali (Charminar)
5. Akbar Uddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta)
6. Jaffar Hussain (Yakutpura)
7. Mohammed Mubeen (Bahadurpura)
1. Mohammed Azharuddin (Jubilee Hills)
2. Shaikh Akbar (Malakpet)
3. Mohammed Feroz Khan (Mohammed Feroz Khan)
4. Osman bin Mohammed Al Hajri (Karwan)
All the above prominent Muslim losers contested the 2023 Telangana Elections as Congress candidates. Except Azharuddin, none of them came even on second position.
With just 7 Muslim MLAs - all of them sitting on the Opposition benches, Telangana adds along with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to the growing list of the states in India which will not have any Muslim elected member on the treasury side.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.