Replace India with Bharat, Ancient History with Classical History: NCERT Panel

New Delhi: A National Council of Education and Research Training (NCERT) Panel has recommended replacing India with Bharat and Ancient History with Classical History in school textbooks.
“The term India started being used commonly only after the establishment of the East India Company and the battle of Plassey in 1757," Hindustan Times quoted CI Isaac, Chairperson of the Panel, as saying.
“On the other hand, the use of the term Bharat dates back to more than 5,000 years”, he added.
"The NCERT panel has (hence) recommended that the name 'Bharat' should be used in textbooks for students across classes. We have also recommended introducing 'classical history' instead of 'ancient history' in the textbooks," Isaac said, according to the news agency PTI.
The Panel on Social Sciences constituted by the NCERT has also suggested inclusion of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the syllabus for all subjects.
Isaac said the committee has also suggested highlighting "Hindu victories" in various battles in the school textbooks.
"At present, our failures are mentioned in the textbooks. But our victories over the Mughals and Sultans are not," Isaac, who is also a member of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), said.
Replacing “India” with “Bharat” is being proposed from various circles, including those who are in power, ever since the opposition parties named their alliance "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance" and started promoting its short form “I.N.D.I.A” in their rallies.
Later, the invitation card issued by the President of India for G20 Summit dinner also mentioned Bharat instead of India.
Meanwhile, soon after the panel's recommendation surfaced in the media, NCERT issued a clarification to the media, stating that no such decision has been given the nod by the Council so far.
